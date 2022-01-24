Netflix renews Selling Sunset for Seasons 6 and 7 as Season 5 wraps filming

Fans of Selling Sunset can expect to see the ladies of the Oppenheim Group for 3 more seasons. Pic credit: Netflix

Get your claws ready. While fans have yet to watch Season 5 of the luxury real estate docuseries, Selling Sunset, they can rejoice in the fact that there is even more to come.

An insider told Us Weekly that not only can Season 6 be anticipated, but Season 7 was promised as well.

It’s clear the drama of the latest chapter had subscribers asking for more and the streaming giant delivered two more seasons.

When does Season 5 of Selling Sunset premiere?

While Season 4 is left on the major cliffhanger of the Oppenheim girls confronting Christine Quinn, the release date of Season 5 is yet to be revealed.

The fifth season wrapped up production last month and while the insider added, “Everyone is very excited”, the next installments aren’t set to be filmed right away to give the cast “a bit of a break.”

Season 4 focused on the drama of newcomer Emma Hernan against resident Queen Bee of the Oppenheim Group, Christine.

Both previously dated the same man, Peter Cornell, who also happened to be an Oppenheim agent, the drama was hot between the two blondes.

Christine claimed that she was engaged to Peter before he dated Emma, but Hernan stands firm that never happened.

What can fans expect from upcoming seasons of Selling Sunset?

As for upcoming seasons, the trailer for Season 5 teased the romance of fellow agent Chrishell Stause and Oppenheim Group president and founder, Jason Oppenheim.

The romance previously broke the internet back in July when photos circulated of the pair cozied up together in Italy.

While most fans thought the relationship would be showcased in Season 4, the European vacation that revealed their love affair happened during a filming hiatus.

And while fans were excited to explore Chrishell and Jason’s blooming relationship, it would only be a month following the teaser that the pair announced their breakup.

Not ending on bad terms, they atributed their split to different “wants regarding a family.”

Announcing the split on Instagram, the Days of Our Lives actress wrote, “Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for a family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward.”

As to how the break-up played out, fans will have to tune in to future seasons of Selling Sunset to find out.

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.