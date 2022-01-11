Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn stuns in leopard print bikini

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn stuns while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Pic credit: Backgrid

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn is giving the haters a reason to hate.

Known for stirring things up in the offices of the Oppenheim Group, the luxury real estate agent showed off a very toned physique while on vacation in sunny Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn stuns in a leopard print bikini

It’s no secret that Christine Quinn likes to travel to exotic locations around the world.

Christine’s love for travel didn’t stop with the addition of her 7-month-old son, Christian, either.

An avid proponent of yoga, by her lean frame, it’s clear the real estate agent hasn’t been missing her workouts.

Christine showed off her physique in a bold bikini.

Looking stunning in a high-waisted leopard print bikini, the 33-year-old looked relaxed as she took a sip by the pool next to her hubby, retired tech entrepreneur, Christian Richard.

The Selling Sunset star was recently accused of ‘faking’ her pregnancy

Season 4 of Selling Sunset began with a very pregnant Christine working hard in stiletto heels only a few short weeks before giving birth to her first child.

Within a few episodes, the Oppenheim agent had baby Christian and displayed a slim figure that had fans questioning if the blonde faked her pregnancy.

One scene from the docuseries that received criticism from fans was following the delivery of the baby, the show illustrated Christine performing intricate yoga positions that included a handstand.

Fans called out the reality TV personality on social media, accusing the new mom of faking her dramatic C-section story and using a surrogate.

“It was extremely hurtful considering the process that I went through. And I know, you know, editing and chronological order on the show doesn’t really necessarily help because I had my baby and then I was doing a yoga scene,” the blonde bombshell explained to ET Canada. “But in real life and that yoga scene, I was actually pregnant.”

And while Christine doesn’t have many friends in the Oppenheim office, fellow Selling Sunset star Maya Vander defended her co-star, telling Us Weekly she “saw the C-section scar.”

Christine also addressed the shocking accusation on social media, sharing a DM from a viewer that asked, “Why did you fake your pregnancy?”

The DM continued, “It’s totally OK to admit to having a surrogate but don’t set unrealistic expectations for PP moms when you didn’t even carry the baby yourself. It’s deceitful and a shame.”

Clearly not here for the rumors, the 33-year-old responded, “K y’all are beyond f**king sick.”

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.