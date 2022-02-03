Selling Sunset: Chrishell Stause admits she’s open to starting a family on her own

Days of Our Lives actress, Chrishell Stause stars on the Netflix hit series, Selling Sunset. Pic credit: Netflix

Ending her relationship with Oppenheim Group founder Jason Oppenheim due to different goals when it came to starting a family, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause is a woman who knows what she wants.

The reality star recently opened up about their publicized split and her thoughts on single motherhood.

“It’s bittersweet,” the 40-year-old said of their break-up to PEOPLE. “You can’t talk out this problem. It’s just something that, it is what it is.”

Taking the steps to freeze her eggs in 2020, the Netflix star says she’s keeping all her options open even if it means doing it on her own.

Chrishell Stause opens up on starting a family of her own

Keen to be a mother one day, the Kentucky native is open to making it happen with or without a partner.

“That’s something that seems scary,” the luxury real estate agent admitted. “But it also seems a little freeing, knowing that I’m not tied down to this idea that I only have this finite amount of time to figure it out.”

Still putting herself out there in her love life, finding a partner felt “like it’s one of those things where I’m giving myself a certain amount of time.”

Reflecting on her previous views of love, the former soap star explained, “My whole life, I had this idea of Cinderella — a guy sweeps you off your feet, you live happily ever after.”

Deciding to change things up, Stause continued, “But it’s a new world out there and I’ve just decided we were all messed up a little bit by Cinderella. Sometimes you have to be your own fairy godmother.”

The Selling Sunset star says Jason has been her “biggest supporter” through the publishing process

While her upcoming book, Under Construction, won’t touch on the break-up as they were still together at publishing, the Selling Sunset alum said her ex has been her “biggest supporter” through the publishing process.

“I know Jason is so proud of me and we love each other so much,” Stause recounted later in the interview. “I will say it’s a relationship I’m really extremely proud of. I think that we entered and left it with so much respect and love for each other.”

Revealing that as she got older, she’s felt more freedom to be exactly who she is in a relationship, Chrishell concluded, “I feel like that’s really true, because the ability to be able to separate from a relationship that wasn’t going to serve both people for what they wanted long term and be able to just kind of remain friends and be able to be like, ‘Okay, well I only get one shot at this life.'”

Selling Sunset is streaming now on Netflix.