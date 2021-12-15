Chrishell Stause’s awkward blind date on Selling Sunset speaks out, says she was already ‘secretly dating’ Jason Oppenheim

Selling Sunset fans will remember the awkward blind date between Chrishell and Robert on Season 4. Pic credit: Netflix

If you were like most Selling Sunset viewers, you cringed when Chrishell Stause’s blind date picked her up while he was dancing with her friends because she “was too hot” and he had to “cool her off.”

However, her date on the show, Robert Drenk says that the date was doomed from the start as the former Days of Our Life actress was already “secretly dating” Jason Oppenheim.

Chrishell Stause’s awkward blind date speaks out and says Chrishell Stause was already ‘secretly dating’ Jason Oppenheim

It’s clear Robert wasn’t happy with how he was shown on the docusoap, so he took to Instagram to air out his side of the story.

Illustrating that the producers planned a “Bachelor” style entrance, Robert described that he walked onto the boat and found the environment to be “awkward and not inviting.”

While viewers know that the date clearly didn’t go well between Robert and Chrishell, Robert claims it was due to her pre-existing relationship with Jason Oppenheim.

“Chrishell obviously turned this on me the only way she could given she was already in a relationship with Jason,” he wrote. “Instead she treated me with disrespect and spun the entire thing making me look bad and “creepy” for television.”

Trying to excuse his actions, he said, “I meant no disrespect by picking her up, I was trying to be sweet but show interest as requested by the producer,” he added.

Not finished with the Selling Sunset star on Instagram, he also took to Twitter to defend his actions.

“The real reason the date went sideways from the second I showed up was because your boyfriend Jason was right there,” He tweeted. “I guess hiding your man from the man that came to a blind date makes for lots of cringe.”

Confirming that Jason wasn’t her boyfriend at the time, she responded, “Jason&I did hook up in Vegas that weekend actually after he had put it out there but I wasn’t sure. Thank you for showing me what I did NOT want.”

Chrishell Stause responds to Robert Drenk’s Instagram post

Ending the back and forth conversation on Twitter, Chrishell left one last statement on Robert’s infamous post of her.

“I was 100% single on this boat and free to date whoever I want. I would have understood if you were nervous and acted differently because of that,” she wrote. “But to be on here and Twitter defending your actions is making it worse.”

She added, “I wish you all the best and it sucks this all went so downhill. But tagging me on multiple posts on multiple platforms trying to defend behavior that isn’t defendable at all. I was single. You were rude. It wasn’t a match.”

