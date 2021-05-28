Selling Sunset: Check out the stunning new realtors joining the popular Netflix show

The cast of Netflix’s Selling Sunset will return for Seasons 4 and 5 with two new faces that will add to the drama of the high-end luxury real estate biz. Pic credit: @themaryfitzgerald/Instagram

Selling Sunset will add two more realtors to their cast of luxury home sellers for Season 4 and 5.

The Netflix show, which stars members of Jason and Brett Oppenheim‘s The Oppenheim Group, will welcome Vanessa Villela, and Emma Hernan reported Us Weekly.

Vanessa and Emma will join returning cast members Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, and Davina Potratz

Vanessa is a Mexican-American actress who is best known for her roles in the films El Señor de los Cielos and Una Maid en Manhattan.

Us Weekly reported that the actress made the switch from being in front of the camera to the competitive world of real estate after some deep soul searching. Vanessa is also a swimwear designer who is determined to carve out a niche in this high-stakes world and find the same success in her new career as she did in her prior one.

Emma is the CEO of the food company Emma-Leigh & Co. She felt so inspired after purchasing some investment properties that she decided to take the leap into real estate. Emma is also a former model.

These two women will attempt to find their footing in the backbiting world of the California real estate market without losing themselves in the process.

What can viewers expect during the next two seasons?

Selling Sunset fans, those Oppenheim couches are getting a little more crowded in Season 4.



Vanessa Villela, a Mexican-American novela star turned real estate agent and Emma Hernan, an entrepreneur who has an interesting history with the ladies have joined the cast 🔔 pic.twitter.com/lkX9TO8eBt — Netflix (@netflix) May 26, 2021

One thing is for sure, viewers will continue to find a frosty relationship between Chrishell and Christine as the seasons move forward.

“We don’t really talk that much. We’re, as she would say, we coexist. We coexist in the office,” Christine told E! News of her relationship with Chrishell. “But I have amazing new friends, new cast members on the show, so I’m excited to work with them and film with them.”

“We are colleagues,” she added. “You know, we’re trying to keep it professional.”

“More parties, more drama, more fights, more tears,” Christine teased of the season.

She appeared to be thrilled about the new seasons, saying that fans can expect surprises from “certain people who’ve agreed to be on the show” and claimed upcoming episodes made her “really excited. It’s all of the things that you love and a lot more.”

When can fans expect new episodes to drop?

“I think everybody can expect to see a season four probably and hopefully in about six months,” Mary said in an interview with The Radio Times.

“We film for probably four or five months for each season and then there’s a couple of months for editing and then you guys would probably see it in about six months,” she added.

Fans could see the new season of Selling Sunset hit Netflix by the end of 2021.