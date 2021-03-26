Seeking Sister Wife: Vanessa Cobbs shares cryptic post after The Snowdens’ revelation about their split

Seeking Sister Wife couple Dimitri and Ashley Snowden with their ex, Vanessa Cobbs. Pic credit: @dimitrisnowden/Instagram

Seeking Sister Wife stars, Ashley and Dimitri Snowden, shared some details about their split from Vanessa Cobbs.

The polygamous couple revealed their former sister wife was the one who pulled the plug on their plural marriage, much to their surprise.

Vanessa’s relationship with the Snowdens has always been controversial, especially since she doesn’t come from a polygamous background.

When she decided to part ways with Dimitri and Ashley, fans were not surprised at all.

Seeking Sister Wife: Vanessa Cobbs initiated split from The Snowdens

Dimitri Snowden and his wife Ashley revealed some details about their split from Vanessa Cobbs two years after they parted ways. The Seeking Sister Wife couple claimed Vanessa was the one who broke up with them.

Dimitri claimed Vanessa suddenly changed her ways with them after her birthday trip to Seattle. The couple felt like their then-sister wife had a change of heart after reflecting on their marriage during her trip.

“During that time away, she came to a realization that it just wasn’t fitting, it didn’t feel good, it wasn’t working,” Dimitri revealed. “She announced that she wanted to conclude the relationship.”

The Seeking Sister Wife star added that Vanessa broke up with them through text, making the split even more difficult for them. Since the separation, Vanessa stayed in Australia.

Ashley and Dimitri Snowden ’embarrassed’ by the breakup

Dimitri and Ashley Snowden admitted that their split from Vanessa Cobbs wasn’t something they openly shared easily.

The Seeking Sister Wife couple pointed out that their polygamous lifestyle is still not fully accepted by some family and friends. So when Vanessa left, they felt somewhat embarrassed.

Still, the Snowdens are not giving up on their chosen lifestyle. They are now moving forward with two potential sister wives, hoping that one (or both of them) will be the perfect match for them.

Seeking Sister Wife: Vanessa shares cryptic post after revelation

Meanwhile, Vanessa Cobbs has been mum about Dimitri and Ashley Snowden after they split in 2019. The Seeking Sister Wife star has kept to herself and avoided the topic as much as possible.

She rarely talked about the couple ever since they announced the separation.

But shortly after Dimitri and Ashley’s revelation about her breaking up with them, Vanessa made a cryptic post on Instagram. She shared a quote that reads, “Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth.”

Vanessa did not add any caption to the post and turned off the comments, making it even more intriguing. It’s unclear if her post was really about Dimitri and Ashley, but its timing suggests it’s somewhat related to them.

After all, Vanessa didn’t get a chance to air her side of the story on TV.

Seeking Sister Wife airs Mondays on TLC and Discovery+.