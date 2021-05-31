Seeking Sister Wife Spoilers: The Winder wives liked Kimberley, but is courting Colton off the table?

Tami and Sophie hit it off with potential sister wife Kimberley, but did Colton have enough chemistry with her to enter into a courtship? Pic credit: TLC

Tami and Sophie Winder of Seeking Sister Wife hit it off with their potential sister-wife, Kimberley. But did Colton have enough of a spark with her to enter into a courtship?

The Winders headed to a local park with their kids, Sadie and Ephraim, and sat down to talk about Kimberley, who had just left after meeting them for the first time in person.

“I think it was a good visit. I feel like it was kind of rushed a little bit because she was only here for a short period of time,” Sophie told Tami and Colton.

Tami and Sophie hit it off with Kimberley during her visit

Colton answered, “Yeah, I mean, it was kind of a whirlwind trip, but…”

Sophie continued, “I do feel like she was really nice. We had good conversations. It was nice to be able to step into that dynamic of bringing someone in.”

Tami voiced her thoughts on Kimberley and said, “Right, I did enjoy when we were getting ready, like, with dinner last night, and in the kitchen, working together. I did enjoy that.”

Back on the confessional couch at home, Sophie added, “I can honestly say that I really enjoyed having Kimberley here. She jumped in, she helped, she was caring and supportive, and those are some really important qualities that I was happy to see in her.”

Tami added, “But we’re still in the ‘getting to know you’ stage with Kimberley. The next step would be courting, which would be dating with the intent of marriage.”

Colton opened up about his feelings towards Kimberley

“It’s interesting to try and figure out that dynamic, ’cause Tami and I, it’s the friendship relationship, you know, bringing her in as a sister-wife. And for you, it’s so much more than that,” Sophie said to Colton at the park.

When Sophie asked Colton how he felt about all of that, he answered, “I don’t know. I don’t really feel like we were really, um, highly compatible. I kind of would have expected maybe to have felt something if I thought she belonged in our family, and I just didn’t feel anything.”

Colton didn’t want to send mixed signals to his wives

Sophie asked if Colton’s comments meant he had decided about Kimberley.

“I don’t think I’ve decided necessarily. I mean, I know we just barely met her in person this weekend so that’s why I’m willing to give it…give it more time, but I don’t want you two thinking…” Colton said before Sophie finished for him.

“There’s more there than there is,” Sophie said.

Colton agreed, “Yeah.”

The Winders explained their rules for courting earlier this month, detailing how they view it as a pathway to marriage, not loosely dating without intention.

Kimberley, a school teacher and single mom from North Carolina, caught some flak this season for her choice of attire. Because she has a condition that causes hair loss, she chose to wear a ball cap on the show.

Seeking Sister Wife airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.