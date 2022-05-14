See the before-and-after pics of Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer’s professional pantry organization

Chelsea and Cole’s pantry is organized beyond belief. Pic credit: @chelseahouska/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer recently had their pantry professionally organized.

The Down Home DeBoers co-owners employed the help of a local professional organizer to tackle their messy pantry.

Orderly Elegance was up for the task and shared a video of their process, showing off the before-and-after results.

Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer hire professional pantry organizers

Chelsea was sure to share some of the fabulous work on her Instagram too, sharing before-and-after pics of the spacious, walk-in pantry.

Chelsea’s before pic showed no organization, with boxes and containers tossed anywhere and everywhere, a vacuum and a baby doll tossed on the rug on the floor.

In the after photos, Chelsea showed off the new wicker baskets and clear acrylic bins used to organize her food, along with clear containers to make everything easily visible and black wire baskets to hold extraneous items.

Teen Mom 2 alum shares before-and-after pics of pantry, teases closet project next

“Thank you so much to @chelseahouska and @coledeboer for welcoming us into their beautiful home!” Orderly Elegance captioned their video of the pantry organization, who noted that Chelsea and Cole might have another project for them in the near future.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

“One thing I love about this job is the relationships we get to build with our clients. Some of the best memories with some of the best people 🤍 Next stop, the closet! Stay tuned!” their caption concluded.

Pic credit: @chelseahouska/Instagram

Sharing her before photos in her Instagram Stories, Chelsea captioned one pic, “ARE YOU KIDDING ME,” and tagged Orderly Elegance. In another shot, Chelsea and Cole’s new family dog, Dale DeBoer, can be seen propping himself up on one of the shelves, rummaging through a storage basket.

Chelsea and Cole began building their South Dakota home in 2020 after they found the perfect lot, as viewers watched on Teen Mom 2. The sprawling farmhouse is featured on the couple’s Instagram for Down Home DeBoers, their home renovation and design page. They’ve even collaborated with Furniture Mart for their own line of furniture.

Pic credit: @chelseahouska/Instagram

Chelsea and Cole know a thing or two about home projects. They were recently signed to HGTV for their home improvement show, Farmhouse Fabulous. The show will also follow Chelsea and Cole’s personal lives as they navigate parenting four children while running a business.

In addition to their various business ventures, Chelsea and Cole are currently raising daughters Aubree, Layne, and Walker and son Watson.

The Teen Mom 2 Season 11 reunion airs on Tuesday, May 17 at 8/7c on MTV.