Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska debuts newest member of the DeBoer family

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer welcomed another furry member to their family. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer have welcomed yet another addition to their ever-growing family.

On Sunday, November 7, Chelsea shared a clue on her Instagram Stories that she added a “new addition to the fam.”

Chelsea and her husband Cole are already parents to Chelsea’s daughter Aubree as well as their three biological children, Watson, Layne, and Walker.

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer welcome another furry friend

Now, the DeBoers have introduced their newest addition, a bloodhound puppy they’ve named Dale DeBoer.

On her Instagram Stories, Chelsea first teased a pic of Dale when she told her fans that he was the “newest addition to the fam.”

Chelsea shared the original post, from Down Home DeBoers, the couple’s home decor line, which was simply captioned, “Dale DeBoer 🐾”

A pic of Dale accompanied the post, showing the puppy sitting under a table in Chelsea’s living room, giving serious puppy dog eyes to the camera.

Dale’s droopy ears nearly touched the floor in the adorable snap of the cream and tan-colored pup.

Chelsea’s fans gushed over Dale and the names she and Cole choose for their animals.

Chelsea’s fans gushed over Dale. Pic credit: @downhomedeboers/Instagram

One of Chelsea and Cole’s fans joked, “Don’t forget Brennan!” mocking the characters Dale and Brennan played by Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in the movie Stepbrothers.

“The names of your animals are truly the BEST!” wrote another fan of Chelsea’s.

Over the summer, Chelsea and Cole, who recently celebrated five years of marriage, welcomed two more furry members to their family — a pair of highland cows named Nelson and Steve.

Another comment simply read, “Omg ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Chelsea and her family are animal enthusiasts

Chelsea, Cole, and their kids are all animal lovers and Teen Mom 2 fans will likely remember Chelsea’s pet pot-bellied pig, Pete.

Teen Mom 2 fans grew curious about Pete’s health and whereabouts when they hadn’t seen him on the show for a while.

But Chelsea eased her fans’ minds when she explained that all of her animals got anxious when MTV’s film crews were around, so she kept them on a different floor to ease their anxiety.

In 2018 Chelsea explained why fans didn’t see Pete on Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: @ChelseaHouska/Twitter

Chelsea and her family have shown they have a great love for animals, so Dale should fit in great with the rest of the family.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.