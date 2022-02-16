Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer landed their own HGTV show — Here’s what we know

Chelsea Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer will star in their own HGTV home renovation show. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer have landed their own HGTV show.

Since announcing her departure from the Teen Mom franchise in January 2021, Chelsea has been focusing on her fashion and home goods lines.

Chelsea and Cole own their home build and design company, Down Home DeBoers, as well as Chelsea’s home decor line, Aubree Says, named after Chelsea’s eldest daughter, Aubree.

Cole also runs his own YouTube page, Doin It With Cole, where he showcases some of the projects he does around their South Dakota home.

Now, the couple has announced that they’ve been given the opportunity to star in their own HGTV show, Farmhouse Fabulous (working title).

The limited series will feature six episodes and is slated to premiere in spring 2023. The show will follow Chelsea and Cole while launching their own home renovation and design business as they help other families with home makeovers.

The show will also follow Chelsea and Cole’s personal lives as they navigate parenting four children while running a business. Chelsea shares her daughter Aubree, 12, with her ex Adam Lind, and she and Cole share three biological children: Watson, 5, Layne, 3, and Walker, 1.

Cole gushed about his and Chelsea’s latest business venture in a press release shared by PEOPLE. “After building our dream farmhouse in Sioux Falls a few years ago, we realized we have a real knack for design and home reno and it’s evolved into our passion.”

Cole has a knack for construction while Chelsea focuses more on the design aspect of projects, much like Chip and Joanna Gaines of the widely popular HGTV show, Fixer Upper.

Chelsea and Cole are ‘breaking ground in the home renovation business’

Chelsea added, “We can’t wait to take our fans along this next crazy journey of building our business from the ground up — with four kids in tow — showing all of the highs and lows on the renovation site and at home.”

HGTV’s Senior Vice President of Programming & Production, Betsy Ayala, said, “Chelsea and Cole are spirited young entrepreneurs breaking ground in the home renovation business. We’ll showcase their optimism and youthful creativity throughout the series and we’re sure their 8.6 million Instagram followers will love every minute of it!”

On Tuesday evening, Chelsea teased her and Cole’s big announcement with her Instagram followers in her Stories, telling her fans, “Cole and I have some exciting news we get to share with you guys tomorrow,” and included a countdown clock.

Chelsea has also hinted that she and Cole would be open to filming their own show.

Last July, when asked, “Would you and Cole ever do your own show?” Chelsea replied, “We would never do anything that discussed, like, our kids’ personal lives ever again. But, I think we’d be open to do something else, if the opportunity presented itself.”

