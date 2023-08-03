See how Hall dumped Kaitlyn in person in crushing Temptation Island Season 5 split

Season 5 of Temptation Island experienced a lot of firsts this season — namely, the first engaged couple to test their love and the most brutal breakup of said engaged couple.

Kaitlyn and Hall headed to Hawaii after eight years together and one year engaged to make sure their decision to get married was the right one.

After all, Kaitlyn confessed early on that she was content just being engaged and hadn’t even started wedding planning yet.

And it’s probably a good thing, too, because, as Temptation Island viewers saw in this latest episode, there will be no wedding.

Instead, Hall is ready to run off with his new girlfriend, whom he’s only known for two weeks.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But two weeks of Makayla was enough for Hall to know for sure that Kaitlyn was not the right match and that Makayla is the one for him.

Hall went to Kaitlyn to dump her in person

After confessing early in the season that he can’t imagine life without Kaitlyn, he’s about to head out on that journey to see what it’s like, but not without one of the most painful breakups in reality television first.

This all came right after Makayla’s video message for Kaitlyn, where she cruelly thanked her for bringing Hall to Temptation Island, where she met the “love of her life.”

It may not have been so bad if Kaitlyn hadn’t just sent Hall a video message where she told him how much she loved, appreciated, and missed him. But she did, and instead of reciprocating, Hall knew he had to speak to Kaitlyn immediately and break the bad news.

That’s where we were left last week, with the cliffhanger of Hall heading to Kaitlyn, but we had no idea what he was going to say. Now we do, and it was hard to watch.

Hall made sure Kaitlyn was sitting down for the bad news

Kaitlyn knew something was wrong when Hall showed up, and it was even more apparent when he started crying and told her to sit down.

Then, he hit her with the ugly truth — he had made a huge mistake.

That’s when Hall told Kaitlyn that she was the best person he’s ever met but that he’d been lying to himself before, then telling her it’s because he never saw “true love” in her eyes, which feels a bit gaslight-y if you ask us.

After all, he left her once before and then came back because he missed her. We can’t wait to hear what he has to say at the reunion.

In tears, Hall told Kaitlyn that he was “not the one” for her and that she “deserves so much better.” Then he confessed that he found the one despite not looking.

Is Hall a serial monogamist? It seems he could have determined that Kaitlyn wasn’t the one for him without having to go on a dating show and finding a replacement, but that’s not how it played out.

And now Kaitlyn is absolutely crushed because she thought they were going to be stronger after. It turns out that Hall will be happy while Kaitlyn is heartbroken. What a mess!

After having a good cry and letting all the other Temptation Island ladies know what happened, Kaitlyn managed to take the high road, as she said, “I hope his family loves her and they have a great life.”

We’re rooting for you, Kaitlyn!

Temptation Island airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on USA Network.