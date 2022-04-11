Temptation Island viewers give honest opinions about Season 4 and the cast

Temptation Island viewers have given their opinions on Season 4 so far. Pic credit: USA Network

Season 4 of Temptation Island has introduced viewers to four couples at a crossroads in their relationships, ready to be tempted by hot singles to find out if their relationship is still something they want. But it does seem to be resonating with all viewers.

The first three seasons grew a dedicated following and were filled with spicy and shocking moments, and viewers don’t seem to be having as much fun watching the cast this season.

Despite witnessing raw emotion from both the people in relationships and the singles, many Temptation Island critics are not connecting with the cast and their storylines like in previous seasons.

However, viewers still have plenty of time to change their minds since the pot will continue to get stirred, and more dramatic situations will arise.

Temptation Island viewers reacted to Season 4 on social media

Temptation Island viewers shared their brutally honest opinions of the cast and season so far, and it was not positive.

On Reddit, a thread was started that asked, “Is Anyone Else Bored to Death with Season 4?”

They added, “I’ve been a huge fan of the show since it premiered in the early 2000’s, but this season is so boring to me that I can hardly watch it. The cast members seem to have zero personality or anything remotely interesting about them, plus the level of co-dependency is astounding. It’s almost like the casting directors and producers tried to find the 4 most boring couples.”

A Reddit thread was started about Season 4 of Temptation Island. Pic credit: @u/harperdog1980/Reddit

Temptation Island viewers chimed into the discussion to share their thoughts.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One critic remarked, ” The cast learned the game and the show lost the drama.”

While another summarized, “Production has dropped the ball this season. The couples being young makes it hard to take seriously because we think they’re idiots for acting like they’re seasoned couples that wants answers about their relationship when it’s obvious they’re just here for Instagram followers.”

They continued, “Production also seems to be dropping the ball with storylines this season. We’re 4-5 episodes in yet it feels like nothing has really happened? I don’t know what it is, but it’s like character development is lacking or something.”

Pic credit: @u/harperdog1980/Reddit

Temptation Island viewers on Twitter also had opinions on this season.

One critic wrote, “This season of #Temptationalsland feels different? Almost rushed? I’m not sure what it is but something is off with the story telling. Four episodes in and I don’t know anyone, there is no drama and nothing has happened?”

Temptation Island viewers on Twitter also had things to say about this season. Pic credit: @tvrealitea/Twitter

All the Season 4 of Temptation Island cast are active on social media

If Temptation Island viewers are curious to know more about this season’s cast, they can all be found on Instagram.

Recently, two of the women in relationships on the show, Iris Jardiel and Gillian Lieberman, went to a music festival in Miami. They wore revealing matching outfits as they had a good time.

The cast also seems to hype up the show and the different episodes as they have been airing.

Temptation Island airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on USA Network.