Seattle Seahawks player Brandon Cottom advances to the final 10 on Survivor 44

Brandon Cottom used to play football before he joined the Survivor 44 cast.

And during the latest episode, Brandon made it to the final ten in the new season.

A $1 million prize is on the line, giving him a good shot if he can win a few Individual Immunity Challenges.

Earlier in the season, Brandon also had control of a Hidden Immunity Idol, but he played it to stay in the game.

Playing his Immunity Idol at the first Tribal Council was a bold move, and it kept him in the game when it was revealed that people from his tribe had targeted him.

Now, the tribes have merged, and it is one big group of people left competing to become the Survivor 44 winner.

Brandon Cottom with the Seattle Seahawks

After attending Purdue for four years as a part of the football team, Brandon entered the 2015 NFL Draft.

Brandon wasn’t selected in the draft, but the Seattle Seahawks signed him as an undrafted free agent.

For the next three years (2015-2017), Brandon would be a member of the Seahawks. He participated in camp, offseason training, and played on the practice squad while with the Seahawks. Unfortunately, he didn’t appear in a regular season NFL game during that time.

In 2018, Brandon signed with Alliance Salt Lake City of the Alliance of American Football. And in 2019, Brandon was assigned to the Philadelphia Soul of the Arena Football League.

The image below depicts Brandon receiving a handoff from former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson during a practice.

More to come from Survivor 44

New episodes of Survivor 44 air each Wednesday night on CBS. The premise is that 18 castaways are taken to a remote location where they try to outwit, outplay, and outlast each other.

So far, eight people have already been eliminated from the game, leaving just ten people competing for the grand prize.

The castaways will keep competing in challenges until only three people remain in the game. At that point, the Survivor 44 jury will vote on who should win.

Survivor 45 has already been ordered by CBS, with applications open for people who want a chance to compete. That new season of the show will be filmed this summer in Fiji, and the episodes should air on CBS in the fall of 2023.

An update was also given on Bruce Perreault, who was medically evacuated from Survivor 44.

Bruce was invited to play on a future season of Survivor because host Jeff Probst felt he didn’t have a fair chance to compete after getting hurt.

As for everyone else, the final ten castaways are competing for safety again during the upcoming April 19 episode.

Survivor 44 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.