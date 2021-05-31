Sean Lowe calls Catherine Giudici ‘weird and quirky,’ says Bachelor star wife

Sean Lowe honors his almost decade-long relationship with Catherine Giudici by poking fun at her goofy side Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/S_bukley

Former The Bachelor lead Sean Lowe celebrated the day that he met his wife, Catherine Giudici, on the show by poking fun at her.

Sean uploaded a collage of pictures which depicted their journey to love.

The first picture showed Catherine meeting him for the first time at The Bachelor Mansion. At this moment, Catherine uttered the words that befuddled Sean and lead him to admit that he found her “weird and quirky” after that introduction.

“When I first met her, she asked me to save her a dance. I didn’t know what that meant because we were not at a dance but at The Bachelor Mansion. But she was weird and quirky and I wanted more of it,” Sean wrote in the caption. “Almost nine years later and she still says a lot of nonsensical things, and I still can’t get enough of it.”

Catherine had a comeback to Sean which, if anything, proved him right.

“Say that I say nonsensical things to my face COWARD,” Catherine jokingly threatened in the comments section.

Pic credit: @seanloweksu/Instagram

Sean honors Catherine with a series of throwback photos

The remainder of the collage followed the rest of Sean and Catherine’s journey. The second picture featured Sean and Catherine during the snow date they had on The Bachelor.

The third picture showed the moment in which Sean proposed to Catherine on The Bachelor while the fourth picture showed them walking down the aisle.

Last, but not least, comes the picture of Sean, Catherine and their three kids, Mia, Samuel and Isaiah.

Even though Sean’s season of The Bachelor was almost a decade ago, they still are a renowned couple in Bachelor Nation.

They occasionally have reappeared on seasons of The Bachelor and its spinoff series to show couples what finding true love on The Bachelor looks like.

Sean admits to struggles in their marriage

Even though Sean and Catherine are one of Bachelor Nation’s favorite couples, even they didn’t have the perfect fairytale ending.

While they’re happily married, Sean admitted that it took them some time to adjust to marriage and grow into their relationship outside of The Bachelor.

“In the beginning of our marriage, we had growing pains, which for those newlyweds out there who are listening and like maybe it’s a little rocky, that’s normal. That’s what we’ve come to find out,” Sean revealed on the podcast Unzipped.

“There was a bit of pressure because we did a lot of public appearances and things like that. And you have to put on a brave face, even though maybe 30 minutes prior we just got into an ugly spat at home,” Sean added.

However, it seems that the pair was able to get through that tricky transition and are now thriving.

