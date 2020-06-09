Sean Lowe and Catherine are called the perfect couple after Bachelor rerun on ABC

Sean Lowe’s season was the first one featured on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever.

This new spin-off series was conceived by ABC since production of The Bachelorette-which would normally air this time of year- was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans will get to see eight seasons condensed into three hours every Monday, and Sean’s season kicked it off last night.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As the special aired, fans gushed about how Sean and Catherine are the perfect couple and were extremely lucky to find one another.

Sean Lowe and Catherine share their family on The Bachelor

While Catherine felt that she could never score someone like Sean, Sean felt that Catherine was the one he had been looking for all his life. Needless to say, they’ve made it as a couple and just celebrated six years of wedded bliss.

At the end of the episode, Sean and Catherine joined Chris Harrison to talk about their journey and where they are now. Their three children, Samuel, Isaiah, and Mia, even joined them for a bit.

“YES!! Such a beautiful family!! Match made in heaven!!!” one fan wrote about the couple.

Another viewer agreed, saying, “Yes! A lovely little family. They have their priorities straight.”

“What I admire most about them is how they admire each other! He felt like getting her was his greatest gift and she couldn’t believe he chose her! Such honor respect and humility is what true love is made of! It’s easy to bless each other everyday when you come from a place of feeling blessed! So happy for them and their children! <3,” a third fan wrote.

Sean Lowe and Catherine have kept a low profile for years

Sean and Catherine have kept a low profile for years. They have both settled into the married life with kids.

Sean and Catherine currently live in Dallas with their three young children. Both are active on social media, often sharing glimpses of their lives together. They rarely talk about work.

When Catherine gave birth to her second son Isaiah, she used her platform to speak out about pregnancy weight gain and how she felt after having a second child. She recently welcomed her first daughter and the couple’s third child, Mia, who was born in December of 2019.

Sean and Catherine continue to appear on Bachelor franchise shows and they are held up as the prime example that the process can lead to a happily ever after.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.