Sean Lowe in 2020: Where is the former Bachelor star today?

The Bachelor star Sean Lowe signed up to be on The Bachelorette to see if he could find love with Emily Maynard.

He placed third after Arie Luyendyk Jr and Jef Holm with Jef proposing to Emily at the end of the season.

Sean became The Bachelor the following season, where he was on his journey to find love. He would find love and get engaged to Catherine Giudici on the season finale.

That was in 2013. Tonight, ABC is airing his season condensed into three hours, and fans want to know what he has been up to since his season aired.

As it turns out, he and Catherine are happily married.

Sean Lowe is married with three kids

Sean lives in Dallas, Texas, with his wife, Catherine. The two got married on January 26, 2014.

They have three children together: Samuel, Isaiah, and Mia.

Based on his Instagram posts, Sean is still a very religious person. Catherine also uses social media to speak out about women’s issues, including pregnancy and bouncing back after giving birth.

On Twitter, Sean often shows off his humorous side. He’s often sharing hilarious jokes and comments about his wife and kids, and his life in Dallas. Here are a few of those tweets.

You know how kids can show you glimpses of their intellect at a young age? Well, my eldest has walked into the same glass sliding door twice today. — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) May 23, 2020

If staying at home has taught me anything, it’s that I don’t want any more kids. In fact, it’s taught me I don’t want the kids I have. — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) May 7, 2020

I fixed our leaky shower today. I told Catherine she’s lucky she married a handyman. She rolled her eyes. I said, “And if you’re lucky, maybe I’ll be a handsyman tonight.” With a disgusted look, she replied, “Touch me and die!” Marriage is a blessing y’all! — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) May 6, 2020

Sean and Catherine are one of the golden couples from The Bachelor franchise, and they are often invited back on the show to give advice and updates to aspiring Bachelor contestants.

In fact, they have had little negative to say about their experience.

Arie Luyendyk Jr recently said that The Bachelor franchise sets you up to fail, but Sean did find love on the show with Catherine. He has been a prime example for the franchise that The Bachelor does work.

Sean Lowe has put his reality days behind him

Even though Sean found love on The Bachelor and performed on Dancing With The Stars, he has put his television days behind him.

Back in a 2015 post that he wrote for his blog, Sean answered several questions from fans, including one about what he does for a living.

“If you’ve read my book, then you’re aware that I’ve always been entrepreneurial.

Ever since I can remember, I’ve known that I didn’t want a “normal” job. I never liked the idea of a routine, and I always had aspirations of achieving success in a somewhat unconventional route,” he explained.

“I have a real estate investment company with one of my best friends where we build brand new homes, rehab and flip dilapidated homes and we’re in the beginning phase of building our first series of townhomes.

“In addition to that, I’m involved in a couple different aspects of the oil and gas industry,” Sean wrote, adding he is also doing public speaking.

While Sean is a frequent poster to social media, he doesn’t share personal details, including work and earnings. Instead, he focuses on a lighter tone, using pictures of his children and wife.

