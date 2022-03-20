Scott Disick’s new love interest Holly Scarfone isn’t here for the Kylie Jenner comparisons

Fans think Scott’s new date Holly Scarfone looks like Kylie Jenner. Pic credit:@kyliejenner/Instagram/@hollyscarfone/Instagram

Holly Scarfone notably bears a striking resemblance to Scott Disick’s former longtime girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian’s younger sister Kylie Jenner.

However, the Too Hot to Handle star hit back at the comparisons to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum.

Scott Disick sparked romance rumors with Scarfone after being spotted with the fellow reality TV star on a dinner date.

She also tagged Scott in a lingerie photo after the 38-year-old demanded credit for taking the picture.

Holly Scarfone hits back at Kylie Jenner comparison

Scarfone addressed fans constantly comparing her looks to Kylie Jenner.

“At the end of the day, I’m Holly, I’m not Kylie,” Holly, 23, said during live TikTok, per InTouch Weekly. The 23-year-old made it clear that she has no problem with Kylie, continuing:

“But she’s amazing. She’s a cool girl, but at the end of the day, come on … I’m my own human.”

The model also had something to say about detractors linking her career to dating Scott stating her life’s “not made up by a man.”

Disick and Scarfone were photographed getting dinner at Nobu in Malibu on February 25, followed by a visit to the Boum Boum nightclub in Paris on March 2.

Scott Disick Steps Out With Too Hot to Handle's Holly Scarfone in Malibu https://t.co/D38d65ufY3 — E! News (@enews) February 26, 2022

However, their current relationship status is unclear. Disick broke up with Amelia Hamlin in September 2021 after 11 months of dating.

Holly Scarfone is best known for her appearance on Too Hot To Handle

Holly appeared on season three of the Netflix reality TV dating series Too Hot To Handle. The 23-year-old had a steamy relationship with fellow contestant Nathan Soan Mngomezulu.

They broke the rules multiple times and claimed to be in love. The pair left the show as one of the strongest couples; however, they confirmed their split during the reunion.

In an interview with US Weekly in January, Holly spoke about what attracted her to her ex-boyfriend.

“I feel like sometimes you just know — like, it’s really hard for me to pinpoint one thing. Besides the fact that he’s just stunning, he’s beautiful, he’s an alpha. His personality is incredible, and he’s so intelligent too, but it was just a feeling of, like, I don’t know — I just saw him,” she said, continuing:

“The best I can describe it is like magnets — almost, like, I was just instantly attracted to him.” She also said she has “no regrets” about her time on the show.