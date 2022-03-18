Kylie Jenner fans think she might be secretly married to Travis Scott after they spot this clue 

Kylie Jenner sparks rumors she secretly married Travis Scott. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

New mom Kylie Jenner is sparking wedding rumors after a cryptic post to her social media page.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO showed off her sleek manicure and fashionable bag with some bling on that finger. The post left fans wondering if she finally tied the knot with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

Kylie and Travis have been on-again and off-again since they started dating in 2017. Last month, the two welcomed their second child, a son Wolf Webster. Wolf joins big sister Stormi, who is 4-years old.

Kylie Jenner fans wonder if she secretly married Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner posted a new photograph to her Instagram story that left fans speculating about her relationship status.

Kylie’s new Instagram story post featured her french manicured nails atop a green Hermes Kelly bag. But it wasn’t her manicure or exclusive bag that got fans buzzing. The picture showed Kylie with a sparkling ring on her ring finger.

The Love Ring by Cartier adorned Kylie’s ring finger on her left hand. Could the Cartier ring be a wedding band?

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

It is not the first time that Kylie has sparked marriage rumors. Rumors swirled that Kylie planned to marry Travis after she gave birth to Wolf.

An insider told HollywoodLife that Kylie was already planning the big day. The source said, “She wants an elaborate wedding with a beautiful white gown made by a top designer, and she already has the vision of what she wants in her head.”

The source continued, “She’s wanted this her whole life, and she feels that she really deserves it. She wants to have the dream wedding and, after two children together, this is the next logical step.”

Kylie Jenner opens up about postpartum depression

Kylie Jenner recently gave birth to her second child, and she has been candid about the struggles she has suffered. According to Kylie, the second pregnancy has been more challenging than the first.

Kylie said about her second pregnancy, “It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. And yeah, I didn’t just want to get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet — for other moms going through it right now — we can go on the internet, and it might look a lot easier for other people, and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me.”

She continued with a message about prioritizing mental health. She said, “It’s OK not to be OK. Once I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself… And I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy.”

Kylie will appear on The Kardashians on Hulu. The Kardashians will include details from Kylie’s pregnancy and the birth of Wolf.

The Kardashians premieres Thursday, April 14, on Hulu.