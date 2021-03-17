Scott Disick talks to Kourtney Kardashian about the struggle of dating with so much ‘baggage’

Scott Disick of Keeping up With the Kardashians. Pic credit: E!

In a newly released clip for the final season of Keeping up With the Kardashians, Scott Disick had a sit-down conversation with Kourtney about the struggles of dating with so much “baggage.”

In the clip, filmed months ago, Kourtney asked Scott how things were going between him and then-girlfriend, Sofia Richie. She mentioned that she heard they were taking a break.

Scott said, “I just think people come into our lives and think it’s maybe easier than they think.”

Kourtney asked Scott, “Easier, like what?”

Scott replied, “To be with you or to be with me, but it’s like very true that we do come with a lot of baggage. And it’s definitely not easy that we see each other, work together, and are friends.”

Kourtney quietly acknowledged Scott while he talked with several “um hmm’s” as she stared, expressionless. Scott talked about how exciting new relationships are until reality sets in, changing everything. He admitted he didn’t think he could be on the other end in a relationship.

Scott admitted he tells significant others that Kourtney is one of his priorities

Scott went on to explain that he tells his significant others that his priorities are his kids, and even tells them that taking care of Kourtney is a priority of his. During his confessional, Scott tells cameras, “I realize that Sofia has been an absolute trooper but the truth is, anybody dating somebody is gonna feel neglected when their significant other is spending more time with their ex than with them.”

Back on the couch, Scott asks Kourtney about their future moving forward. Kourtney voiced that she thinks “it’s great” that they can have relationships with the kids being so involved, and that she thinks she and Scott need to “be respectful of our relationship and, like, make sacrifices for that if it means a lot to you.”

Scott and Kourtney are both in new relationships

Scott is no longer dating Sofia Richie. The couple broke up last year after three years together. Scott and Sofia first went public with their relationship in 2017 when Scott was 34 and Sofia was 19 years old.

Scott is currently dating a different teenager, 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin, daughter of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna. Kourtney has recently been linked to Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker. The couple went public with their relationship in February when Kourtney posted a pic of the two holding hands on her Instagram account.

Scott and Kourtney first met in 2006. They share three children together, Mason, Penelope and Reign. The couple never married and had an on-again off-again relationship for many years. The one thing they do well together is co-parent their kids.

Keeping up With the Kardashians returns for its final season on Thursdays beginning March 18 at 8/7c on E!.