Scott Disick reveals why he checked into rehab amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

In the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, viewers will see Scott Disick tell his ex Kourtney Kardashian about his decision to enter rehab.

Disick’s choosing to enter rehab on his own arrived during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which he explained to Kourtney played a part in the decision.

The 37-year-old also mentioned the “past traumas” he needed to resolve at this point in his life and explained why he felt it was time to get some help.

Scott Disick informs Kourtney Kardashian about rehab decision

A teaser clip for the November 12 episode of KUWTK shows Kourtney Kardashian as she takes a call from Scott Disick. On the call, Scott explained that he’s having trouble with the way things are going for him during the pandemic as far as staying home and the lack of structure.

“I was just thinking, this whole COVID, staying in, no structure, it doesn’t work for me,” Scott told Kourtney. “It’s making me feel like I just can’t handle staying home, not working. Recently all I’ve been doing is trying to find things to do.”

Disick also said he attempted to “escape” from it all by renting a house in Malibu. However, he told Kourtney that it “turned into a total s**tshow” once the press got a hold of his location.

In the clip below, Disick tells Kourtney he has “past traumas” to deal with, including his parents’ passing. He feels like he didn’t “grieve correctly or give it enough time.”

Scott’s mother passed away in 2013 following a long battle with illness. His father died three months after his mother.

Disick tells Kourtney, “I just want to be the person I can be for my family, and a couple people told me about this place that specifically deals with like past traumas.” He asks her if she’d be OK looking after the kids for at least a month, to which she agrees.

The Talentless founder also appeared on camera for a separately-recorded segment to give further explanation of what he was going through at the time.

“The truth was I started feeling more and more anxious, more and more depressed. Like I was going to do something bad if I didn’t figure something out or take myself out of this position. I think now is the time to work on it,” Disick said during the clip.

Kourtney says Disick’s latest rehab is different

In the above clip, Kourtney Kardashian admitted during a separate interview that she felt “caught a little off guard” by Disick informing her about rehab. That’s because “for the first time, Scott isn’t being asked to go away” but chose to go himself. Kourtney also said, “he isn’t having an issue with alcohol or drugs” this time either.

Over the years, Scott Disick has been to several rehabs for alcohol and drug use problems. He entered a rehab facility in Connecticut back in 2014 right after Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons wrapped up filming. In March of 2015, he’d enter a rehab facility in Costa Rica, only to check out that same month.

Disick went to rehab in Florida in 2015 after his breakup with Kourtney and then spent time at rehab in Malibu the next year.

His latest rehab entry seems it was all his own choice and took place this past year, showing that Disick wanted to better himself. Disick’s 2020 has also included the reported breakup with Sofia Richie in August after three years together.

However, it appears Scott is enjoying his single life and making the best of things lately. He’s been spotted out with Amelia Hamlin, as well as a few other models over the past several months.

Viewers can see more about Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s conversation during the November 12 episode of the KUWTK show.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8/7c on E!