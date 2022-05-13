Scott Disick and Corinne Olympios dating rumors — The truth about Miami sighting

Corinne Olympios and Scott Disick’s relationship — is there one? Pic credit: ABC/©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

A few days ago, Instagram went crazy with photos of Scott Disick leaving a restaurant with a mystery woman.

However, Bachelor Nation fans immediately recognized this mystery woman as none other than Corinne Olympios, the villain from Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor. While the two were seen together outside of Papi Steak restaurant around 2 am in Miami, they were then also spotted leaving together.

There were photos circulating of Corinne leaving the party, Scott hanging out with his friends and partying at the same place, and then the two of them getting into a car together at the end of the night – Scott in the passenger seat, and Corinne in the backseat, which again, had people confused.

While fans speculated on what this could mean for Corinne and Scott, and whether or not this meant they were hooking up or together, there has been confirmation on what is going on between the duo.

A source has revealed just what is going on between Corinne Olympios and Scott Disick

A source close to Scott has revealed the two are not dating, and it was in fact, a friendly outing. The person stated, “Nothing serious is going on between Corinne and Scott.”

“They were hanging out with a group that night … Scott was in town for the Grand Prix … and was out and about with his friends,” the source claimed.

This insider also declared that Corinne also lives in Miami and she and Scott have mutual friends, and a lot of celebrities had stopped by Papi Steak during the Grand Prix.

The source also stated about Scott, “He’s good friends with David Einhorn (who’s a partner at Papi Steak with David Grutman).”

Scott and Corinne’s individual pasts

While Scott was previously in a long-term relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, they broke up after almost ten years of dating. They are currently co-parenting their three children Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Kourtney has moved on herself with Travis Barker, and the twosome seems happy and in love as they post photos all over social media together. Scott seems uncomfortable around Travis, though he has previously said he doesn’t have an issue with the blink-182 drummer. Because he and Kourtney’s kids like Travis, he has tried to be as civil as possible.

While Corinne didn’t make many friends on her debut on The Bachelor due to her blunt, daring personality, she does seem to be known in the celebrity world.

While Bachelor Nation fans wondered whether she and Scott were actually an item, or hooking up, it now appears that they are just friends and have similar friends in common as well.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.