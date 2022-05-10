Scott Disick’s ‘mystery woman’ is The Bachelor villain Corinne Olympios

Scott Disick was seen with The Bachelor’s Corinne Olympios. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Scott Disick’s mystery woman has been revealed as The Bachelor’s Corinne Olympios.

Disick is the former boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian and has three children with the famous Kardashian sister. They currently co-parent Mason (12), Penelope (9), and Reign (7).

While the duo dated for almost ten years but never married, they finally split for good in 2015, after starting to date back in 2006. Scott and Kourtney broke up several times during their relationship but called it off totally about seven years ago.

Now, 43-year-old Kourtney is dating the famous drummer Travis Barker, while Scott has been linked to Rebecca Donaldson, Sofia Richie, Amelia Gray Hamlin, Megan Blake Irwin, Bella Banos, and now a supposed mystery woman.

However, Bachelor Nation fans recognized this mystery woman right away … it was none other than Bachelor villain Corinne Olympios from Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor.

Where were Corinne Olympios and Scott Disick spotted?

According to photos, Scott Disick was recently seen with Corinne, who is his supposed new fling, leaving a restaurant called Papi Steak at 2 am.

Apparently, he was outside talking with friends and enjoying a beer and the Miami nightlife, before the duo left together in a car, Scott in the passenger seat and Corinne in the back.

Corinne Olympios was identified as Scott’s mystery woman.

According to @bachelorteaspill, fans reacted when they saw the news that it was, indeed, Corinne, who was linked to Scott as the mystery woman.

What did Bachelor Nation fans have to say on Instagram about the photos leaked?

One fan noticed right away that it was Corinne, as she stated, “Mystery girl? Its freaking CORRINNEE.”

Another joked about Corinne’s self-entitlement as she wrote, “It must have killed her to be called mystery girl,” while one other made fun of the fact that she had a nanny still in her 20s, saying, “I mean she has a nanny and his kids have a nanny, so they have that in common!”

Other viewers sided with either Corinne or Scott, thinking that one was wrong for the other, as they stated, “Corinne is too good for that man,” or “Uggggh RUN! Scott RUN!”

While another fan said, “I feel like they’re perfect for each other.”

Corinne’s time on The Bachelor was not without drama

During The Bachelor, Corinne was known to start drama just for the sake of having drama; she was also seen provocatively trying to gain Nick’s attention during the airing of the show.

Moreover, Corinne’s constant napping in the house seemed to aggravate and infuriate her fellow housemates. Not to mention the fact that Corinne still had a nanny before she came on the show to fight for Nick’s heart.

Will the Corinne and Scott thing last, or is this just another girl in Scott’s line of flings?

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.