Savannah Chrisley and new boyfriend Robert Shiver double date with Grayson Chrisley and girlfriend

Savannah Chrisley is enjoying life with a new man by her side.

The Chrisley Knows Best star revealed she was seeing former Auburn player Robert Shiver last month, and now she is double dating with her brother, Grayson Chrisley, and his girlfriend.

Over the weekend, the Chrisley siblings took in a Zach Bryan performance, where the couples wore matching shirts.

It was a moment that allowed Savannah to be herself in the midst of the chaos that has been her life over the last over the last year.

Seeing the Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast host spending time with someone and being in a serious dating situation hasn’t happened since she was on and off with her ex-fiance, Nic Kerdiles.

Robert may be a newer man, but she is already gushing over him.

Hitting the town with her younger brother, Grayson Chrisley, was something Chrisley Knows Best viewers didn’t see coming.

Savannah Chrisley took guardianship over him and their younger sister/niece, Chloe, last November ahead of their parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, reporting to federal prison.

Grayson grew up on the hit reality TV show, and knowing he is almost an adult is a wild concept. But Savannah was ready to spend time with him and his girlfriend as she and Robert Shiver attended Zac Bryan’s concert with Grayson and his girlfriend.

Savannah Chrisley gushes over Robert Shiver

After announcing she was seeing someone on Nick Viall’s podcast, Savannah Chrisley’s new beau was identified as Robert Shiver.

While doing press for FOX’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, the Growing Up Chrisley star talked about her relationship with her new guy, gushing about him the entire time.

Savannah said, “I obviously went on a podcast and spilled my guts and now I laugh and I’m like, ‘Alright, no more drinking lime before a podcast.’ I’ve learned my lesson there. But this is a relationship that I’m like, ‘I want to protect and love and even who knows where it’s going to end up,’ but even if it [didn’t end] up as The One, I am so grateful to have met [him].”

She also went on to say that “God knew” what they both needed. Robert has children, which helps because Savannah is very serious about being there for her siblings. She is their guardian and the constant in their lives, so it’s important she is dating someone who understands.

Whether this relationship lasts remains to be seen, but Robert must be divorced before they can move toward anything super serious.