Sarah Trott denies having a boyfriend while on The Bachelor

The Bachelor star Sarah Trott wants the world to know that the rumors about her are not true.

While Sarah herself hasn’t said anything about what is going on, a source close to her claims to know what the situation.

To go back, Bachelor fan accounts starting sharing the rumors that she had been dating a man before The Bachelor, during filming, and after she came home.

Some of the fan accounts guessed that it was the relationship at home that made her emotional, not her father’s ALS diagnosis.

But that’s not the case, according to Sarah.

Sarah Trott was rumored to be dating a man before, during, and after the show

As we mentioned, Sarah herself has not decided to address a report that surfaced in The Sun earlier this week, showing her getting cozy with a DJ just weeks prior to filming The Bachelor with Matt James.

According to Us Weekly, a source close to Sarah claimed this week that she “unequivocally did not have a boyfriend before, during or after her appearance on The Bachelor.”

Her management team decided to address the photos that had surfaced in The Sun. The photos were from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where Sarah was spotted getting cozy with DJ Bijou.

Her rep said that Sarah vacationed with “a group of friends, Ben Dorman being one of them” in August. She denied that they were in an exclusive relationship.

“Ben and Sarah had a fun trip with their mutual friends and while there may have been some intimate moments between them, it did not lead to a relationship,” the statement read.

“Sarah went on the trip to Cabo single and came back single, still on her journey to find love which is why she agreed to go on The Bachelor a month or so later.”

Her rep also pointed out that any photographs or text messages were taken out of context.

The Bachelor fan account recently shared photos of Sarah and Ben, which had been originally reported by @impopcultured.

The accounts claimed that they were hanging out right before filming.

It was yesterday we reported that a source had told The Sun that Sarah had been linked to DJ Bijou before, during and after The Bachelor.

Sarah Trott eliminated herself on The Bachelor

Sarah’s time on The Bachelor was short. She made a great impression with Matt James after the two had a one-on-one date. But she decided to eliminate herself because she didn’t know whether her father had weeks or months left to live.

Sarah was mocked online after her decision to stay in her room to nap on The Bachelor, ignoring all the other women.

Matt went to go find her, which angered some of the women. It didn’t help when she crashed a group date that night, which ultimately resulted in her packing her bags and leaving the show.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.