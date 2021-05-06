Sara Jeihooni talks Shahs of Sunset exit, calls the show a ‘toxic environment of negativity’

Sara Jeihooni says Shahs of Sunset was a toxic environment. Pic credit:Bravo

Remember Sarah Jeihooni from Season 8 of Shahs of Sunset? Well, she’s speaking out against the show!

The Persian beauty joined the cast as a friend of Reza Farahan, and while she had an interesting story to tell, it fell flat with viewers.

Sara is the ex-girlfriend of embattled singer R. Kelly, and she tearfully talked about him during a chat with Reza in one episode.

The revelation wasn’t as sensational as producers thought it would be, and aside from that interesting tidbit, we didn’t really get to know her.

It’s not clear if Sara decided not to return for another season, or if her contract was just not renewed by the network.

However, she recently dished about the show, ahead of the Season 9 premiere and she made some scathing comments about the cast.

Sara Jeihooni says Shahs of Sunset was toxic

The former Shahs of Sunset star had a sit-down with Us Weekly, and she didn’t hold back her thoughts about the Bravo series.

As for why she left after just one season the 30-year-old said, “I just didn’t mesh with the cast. Embarrassing my culture for a check is just really not my vibe.”

She continued, “It’s just a very toxic environment of negativity and bullying. Before I started this show, I had a very set career. I was doing well, and to be in such an environment — I just didn’t feel like I needed to subject myself to that.”

Sara Jeihooni says the show does not truly represent Persians

During her interview with the media outlet, the reality TV personality did not mince words when talking about her former costars.

While Sara did have some nice things to say about Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi and Reza Farahan, the rest of the cast didn’t get the same treatment.

“They’re just the most toxic group of people I’ve quite frankly ever met. They’re truly not a representation of Persians,” remarked Sara. “I’ve never met Persians like them, to be honest. I just feel like this is the only show on TV in this country that shows any representation for Persians, and it’s just not a true representation.”

Despite her negative experience on the show, Sara did admit that it provided her with lots of opportunities.

“I don’t feel like it’s hurt my life in any way. I feel like it’s done nothing but propel me, and it was a great platform to do all the things I wanted to do after that,” admitted the former Shahs of Sunset star.

Meanwhile the show is gearing up for a Season 9 debut in a matter of days.

Mike Shouhed, Reza Farahan, Mercedes “MJ” Javid, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, Destiney Rose, and Nema Vand are all returning. And there’s also a new face in the mix, life coach London Laed who’ll be introduced to the group as MJ’s friend.

Are you excited for Season 9?

Shahs of Sunset Season 9 premieres Sunday, May 16 at 8/7c on Bravo.