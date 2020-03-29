Russ Mayfield gets new hair during coronavirus lockdown, 90 Day Fiance fans crush him with criticism about breaking quarantine

Everyone seems to be going a little crazy as the coronavirus quarantine drags on, even Russ Mayfield, who recently updated 90 Day Fiance fans on his new hair.

Russ is known for keeping his hair trendy and neat. So it should surprise no one that he called over his wife Paola’s hairstylist while everyone is on lockdown for a little at-home self-care.

What did Russ do to his hair?

Rather than keeping his typical strawberry blonde look, Russ decided to do a little more to his hair this time. Now, he’s rocking a new grey ‘do and looks like a silver fox.

It was Paola Mayfield’s hairstylist, Darien Cruz, who did her husband’s hair. He can be seen in the photo of Russ’s new silver look and has popped up often on both Paola and another 90 Day Fiance star, Tiffany Franco’s, Instagram accounts since he does hair for both of them.

Russ attributed his new look to “cabin fever” — a feeling that many of us can relate to lately as everyone except for essential workers has been cooped up inside for a couple of weeks now.

90 Day Fiance fans lash out

A bit of hate is nothing new for Russ and Paola Mayfield. It was just a couple of weeks ago that she took aim at the haters, telling them to “wash their jealousy” off on her ridiculously fit abs. Now it’s Russ’s turn to get a bit of the blow black after posting something that their followers don’t like.

Naturally, 90 Day Fiance fans had plenty to say about Russ Mayfield’s hair. Many thought he looked great while others questioned why he decided to go grey.

But what Russ probably didn’t expect was a whole lot of criticism about how he could even dare to do his hair at all. After all, inviting the hairstylist in means breaking quarantine and that seems to bother a lot of people.

Russ Mayfield’s Instagram comments filled up quickly, both with those who loved the new look and those who can’t believe he let someone into the house to do it.

“People are Dying! Please stay home. Protect your family!” one commenter wrote.

Another shared a similar sentiment, writing, “Don’t ever want to hear either of you preaching Social Distancing again! He’s either in your home, or you’re in a salon. Not social distancing. Getting your hair dyed to this horrible color is not a necessity right now.”

Others commented on the actual hairstyle and color. While many liked Russ’s new cut, they really want him to go back to blonde or red, pleading with him, “Great cut, but why gray??? 😮”

Another 90 Day Fiance cast member, Sasha Larin, is currently sick and it’s suspected that he may be suffering from COVID-19. His wife Emily told fans that he has been tested and will find out whether he has been infected in 48 hours.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.