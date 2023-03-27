RuPaul’s Drag Race: Mistress Isabelle Brooks rallies support for teacher’s classroom

Mistress Isabelle Brooks is still in her congenial era, raising money and supplies this week for her teacher in the Drag Family Resemblance Makeover challenge on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Ms. Tang, aka Madam Thang, from last week’s episode, saw her Amazon wishlist for her classroom fulfilled by fans and followers of Mistress Isabelle Brooks on social media.

Mistress Isabelle Brooks donated her tip money from Roscoe’s viewing party to her teacher.

Ms. Tang was overjoyed and overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from Mistress and fans who purchased gifts for her classroom.

She also thanked the producers and Mistress Isabelle Brooks for the experience of being on the show and all the love, respect, and kindness she was shown by everyone involved. She said it was fun being on the show and she couldn’t have been happier being placed with Mistress for her makeover.

Mistress tweeted, “Ms. Tang and I would like to personally thank each and every one of you who donated and purchased items from her Amazon wishlist for her classroom. There aren’t enough words to express my gratitude to our community for uplifting our teachers during this time.”

Mistress Isabelle Brooks has a special connection in the Teacher Makeover episode on RuPaul’s Drag Race

Loosey LaDuca couldn’t have picked a better match for Mistress Isabelle Brooks on RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Teacher Makeover challenge last week.

Mistress was matched with Ms. Tang, a high school art teacher, and the two soon found out they had a cultural connection and a similar background in coming out as a queer to their families.

Mistress spoke of the difficulties of being accepted in her community and at home. While Ms. Tang spoke of coming out as an adult and how scary it was, she conveyed she’s invested in making her classroom a safe place for students to express their identity.

In a touching moment, Mistress expressed her respect and admiration for Ms. Tang showing support for her students and how much it would have helped her to have someone like Ms. Tang in her life as a young person.

Mistress did her thing transforming Ms. Tang into Madam Thang for the runway, and the two slayed on the runway challenge getting positive critiques from the judges for their twinning look and choreography onstage. Madam Thang turned it out in the first-ever lipsync portion of the challenge making Mistress a proud drag mother.

Fans react to Mistress Isabelle Brooks raising money and supplies for Ms. Tang from RuPaul’s Drag Race Teacher Makeover challenge

After last week’s episode, Mistress raised money and supplies for Ms. Tang and both thanked fans on social media for the support. Fans reacted to the love for the hardworking teacher.

One fan wrote, “I love this so much! 💕 I have loved the realness you bring to the show! You may have the vibe of a ‘sassy’ or ‘shady’ queen but if anyone really watches you for more than one clip, they can tell you are just having a fun time w/ everyone.”

Another fan referenced the past drama with RuPaul’s Drag Race fandom saying, “This is amazing. This is the drag race Fandom we NEED.” While another fan wrote, “You truly are the best person in this world 🥹 ilysm mistress!!!!!”

Some teachers weighed in on their experience and appreciation for the support. One teacher wrote, “As a former art teacher, this makes me so happy. If anyone needed that classroom money, it was her. School districts swear $300 for the entire school year/student body is enough. 😭😭😭”

Another teacher wrote, “As a fellow educator, I love everything about this 🥺❤️.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Fridays at 8/7c on MTV.