RuPaul’s Drag Race: Mistress Isabelle Brooks answers questions from curious fans

RuPaul’s Drag Race queen, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, answered questions for curious fans about herself and her time on the show.

The impromptu Q&A had hundreds of questions for one of RuPaul’s top four queens, including how she felt about being painted the villain this season.

Mistress is known to speak her mind and doesn’t shy away from controversy. The candid queen was playful with the cast and production and undoubtedly enjoyed her time while filming RuPaul’s Drag Race last year.

Mistress has done well in the challenges and gets solid critiques from the judges for her glamorous runway looks, putting her in the category of one to beat in the finale.

The remaining queens, along with Mistress, are Luxx Noir London, Anetra, and Sasha Colby. If Mistress wins this season, she will be the first plus-size queen to represent RuPaul’s Drag Race Drag Superstar title in the competition.

Last week showed the glamour queen was still in her congenial era when she raised money and supplies for her teacher, Ms. Tang, in the Teacher Makeover challenge.

RuPaul’s Drag Race fans question Mistress Isabelle Brooks about her time on the show

Mistress Isabelle Brooks was killing time on a flight, giving RuPaul’s Drag Race fans a glimpse of what it was like to film the show.

One fan wanted to know what it was like to be painted the villain and if she’s dealt with backlash on social media, as when she was accused of bullying Loosey LaDuca.

Mistress felt the take was a misunderstanding because she and Loosey would cut up and go back and forth on the show. She said, “It’s just a bit disheartening that people would victimize Loosey and paint me to be this evil person when in reality it was just a kiki, or me genuinely conveying my feelings.”

Another fan wanted to know if there was anything Mistress wished to change about her time on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Mistress said she wouldn’t change a thing about her experience, and she is beyond grateful for the opportunity. She said she went in being herself and has proven why she deserves to win. She added, “you can say what you want about me, but you can’t deny I AM Season 15.”

The next fan asked what lipsync song from this season she would have liked to lipsync but couldn’t.

Mistress wanted to do Ain’t No Mountain High Enough during the Lalaparuza. She also hoped Malaysia Babydoll Foxx would’ve picked her so they could lipsync It’s All Coming Back to Me Now because “that would’ve been a sickening battle.”

On the theme of lipsyncs during the competition, a fan asked, “what lipsync song of this season was by far the worst choice?”

Mistress did not like Running Up That Hill as a lipsync song, saying she liked the song, just not for a performance.

Mistress Isabelle Brooks answers RuPaul’s Drag Race fans’ questions about her personal favorites

RuPaul’s Drag Race fans questioned Mistress Isabelle Brooks about her favorites and goals after filming the show.

One fan wanted to know her favorite makeup brand to get her best looks on the runway.

Mistress said she has a z-palette that she customizes for travel but uses many brands and especially loves Sugarpill Cosmetics for eyeshadow shades.

“I actually remember when I was like 15/16 years old, it was so hard to find colored eyeshadows, and Sugarpill was the goat,” she said.

Another fan asked, “If you had the chance to collab with a brand, which one would it be and why?”

Mistress answered, “I’d love to do something with a gay lifestyle brand. I believe safe sex is important and something we have strayed from speaking about.” She said that even though there are preventions now, like pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEp), education and resources are still needed for the younger generation.

The next question was about Mistress’ favorite song to perform onstage. Mistress said it was the classic Love Sensation by Loleatta Holloway, although it was funny because she claims to have never been in love before. She added that Loleatta Holloway was an artist taken advantage of by the industry and was hidden for being plus-size.

Mistress Isabelle Brooks is currently Shantaying into the finale in this season’s first double Shantay with Anetra. RuPaul’s Drag Race will return in two weeks for an epic, four-way finale that will surely be one for the herstory books!

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Fridays at 8/7c on MTV.