RuPaul drops a bombshell this week on All Stars Season 9

RuPaul’s Drag Race revealed a shocking twist in an exclusive first look at Friday’s All Stars show.

The competition has only three episodes left, but the game is about to get hot when Mama Ru arrives in the Werk Room to announce this week’s maxi challenge with a plot twist that leaves the queens burning up.

The show gets spooky for contestants when Mama Ru unveils a horror-themed maxi challenge, Rosemary’s Baby Shower The Rusical. He then explains the all-singing and dancing psychological thriller is about New Yorkers willing to sell their souls for a decent apartment.

The queens will be pushed to their limits by musical composer David Steinberg and the scariest vocal coach from hell, RuPaul’s lifelong best friend, Michelle Visage. The queens will take the stage and slay with killer choreographer, Miguel Serat.

This week’s guest judge will be the singer, songwriter, LGBTQ+ activist, and Billboard’s 8 Greatest of All Time Top Dance Club Artist, Kristine W.

However, the scariest part for the contestants comes after the challenge, when Mama Ru announces the top two winners will receive two Benefactress Badges, one to keep and one to give away.

The shocking twist had the frontrunner Plastique Tiara shaking in their boots! Until this point, only one Benefactress Badge was awarded weekly to the queens, and with only three episodes left the competition looked bleak for several queens until this week’s challenge.

The queens find out it’s still anyone’s game this week on All Stars

The queens must choose a partner wisely to make it to the finish line and have a chance to win the $200,000 grand prize for their favorite charity, courtesy of The Palette Fund and a coveted spot in the RuPaul’s Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Mama Ru told the queens, “There’s still a way for each of you to make it to the top three.”

The challenge winners could be awarded enough badges in Episodes 9-11 to turn the competition on its head.

RuPaul’s Drag Race frontrunners are left gagged by the new rules

Roxxxy Andrews just won their fourth Benefactor Badge in last week’s challenge, putting them in front with Plastique Tiara, but it’s anyone’s game going into the final three episodes. Without the Ruby Snippers, the devil is in the details and no one is disqualified from earning Benefactress Badges in the race to the finale.

Watch the exclusive first look at RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9, Episode 9 to see the horrifying ru-veal.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars streams Fridays exclusively on Paramount+.