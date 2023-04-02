RuPaul collabs with Build-A-Bear Workshop for exclusive RuPaul Bear

Move over Chia Pet RuPaul because Mama Ru has a new toy in town with an exclusive RuPaul Bear from Build-A-Bear Workshop.

The adorable RuPaul Bear is for sale online only at the Build-A-Bear Bear Cave Workshop.

The Build-A-Bear Bear Cave Workshop is the home for unique plush gifts for 18 and over customers.

RuPaul fans flocked to The Bear Cave to buy the tribute bear to the world’s most famous queen. The drag bear has RuPaul’s signature look, from the wig to the gold sequin gown and matching pumps, and can be yours for $56- minus the pumps.

The product description was on-brand for the iconic queen:

“Cover BEAR! Put the fur in your walk. Head to paw, let your whole body talk.” She done already done had herses—and now you can have yourses with your very own RuPaul Bear! Two iconic pop culture institutions join forces for this one-of-a-kind collector’s item made in tribute to the world’s most famous drag queen. Category is teddy bear realness with RuPaul Bear’s signature wig and gold sequin dress included.

Check out Mama Ru’s unboxing of the new RuPaul Bear Build-A-Bear.

RuPaul’s Build-A-Bear collab is one of many for the iconic queen

RuPaul’s collab with Build-A-Bear Workshop is one of many for the iconic queen over the years.

RuPaul’s first significant collaboration happened decades ago when RuPaul joined M.A.C. Cosmetics in 1994 for the ground-breaking Viva Glam Campaign.

RuPaul was the first supermodel spokesperson for M.A.C. and the first model in drag to be a cover girl for a major campaign.

The Viva Glam lipstick campaign donated 100% of its proceeds to AIDS research, raising millions of dollars.

RuPaul’s likeness has been featured as designer dolls, Chia Pets, and even chocolate bars featured on Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 Grand Finale will feature four queens

Mama Ru will have more time to promote her limited edition Build-A-Bear while RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 takes a break from judging before the grand finale.

The queens didn’t make it easy for Mama Ru to decide. They ended the semi-finals with the first double shantay of the season, sending Anetra and Mistress Isabelle Brooks to join Sasha Colby and Luxx Noir London in the grand finale.

The fierce foursome created a unique verse and performed in a music video challenge to RuPaul’s hit song, Blame It On The Edit.

The intergalactic queens ate the Rumix challenge leaving the judges at a loss over who to cut. Sasha ended up with the fourth win this season in a major challenge, while Anetra and Mistress Isabelle Brooks landed at the bottom because of their trouble learning the choreography. They lipsynced to Kelly Rowland and David Guetta’s When Love Takes Over in a solid performance earning the only double-shantay this season.

Next week will feature the Season 15 Reunion before the final four return on April 14 for the grand finale.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Fridays at 8/7c on MTV.