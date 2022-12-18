Ronald Richards’ wife Lauren Boyette taunts Erika Jayne after buying her earrings from auction

Erika Jayne’s infamous earrings were auctioned off. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s infamous diamond earrings have a new owner.

Viewers heard about these earrings throughout the season airing and even at the reunion. While Erika said she was fighting to have them returned, that isn’t what happened.

So, who bought the infamous $750k diamond earrings?

Ronald Richards’ wife, Lauren Boyette, is the new owner of Erika’s earrings after they were auctioned off earlier this won’t.

The lawyer has weighed in on Erika and her legal issues due to what Tom Giardi is accused of doing and her response to how it all went down.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The irony that Ronald’s wife is the new owner of the earrings isn’t lost on us!

Lauren Boyette taunts Erika Jayne over diamond earrings

Despite attempting to keep the earrings legally, Erika Jayne couldn’t reclaim her prized possession.

Lauren Boyette, the wife of attorney Ronald Richards, revealed she is the new owner of the earrings that Erika wanted to keep.

She chose to reveal the news on Instagram and taunted The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star in the process.

Lauren captioned the post, “I now see why you fought for these @theprettymess They are stunning! Should I have Girardi removed? 🤔 #girardifraud #fraud #diamondearrings @bravo_boo @sobaditsgoodwithryanbailey”

Tagging Erika in the post was an interesting choice, and the comments revealed some believed it was incredibly odd behavior for someone to post something like this, while others wanted Andy Cohen and his cameras to be filming this for the upcoming season.

Pic credit: @laurenboyetterichards/Instagram

As of now, Erika has not commented on the photo despite being tagged in the caption.

Will Erika Jayne return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has not resumed filming a new season quite yet. Andy Cohen revealed they were taking some time to reset following an intense season, and it should be back in production sometime in the new year.

Erika Jayne seemingly hinted she was returning alongside her RHOBH BFF, Lisa Rinna. These two were heavily the focus last season, so seeing them return for another round wouldn’t be shocking.

None of the Housewives have confirmed their status, and it’s unclear whether contracts went out or if those will be given in the upcoming weeks.

Earlier this month, Erika attended the People’s Choice Awards with some of her RHOBH cast members. So if nothing else, it seems she is unbothered by the other noise in her life.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.