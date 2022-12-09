Erika Jayne taunts RHOBH viewers with huge Season 13 announcement

Erika Jayne seemingly confirms her return to RHOBH. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Erika Jayne hinted at her future on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with a recent post.

She seemingly confirmed that she will be coming back for another season of the show.

The Pretty Mess singer didn’t stop there, she also said that her BFF and co-star Lisa Rinna will be back and by her side.

She reposted an Instagram Story from another user that showed her and Lisa wearing crowns, and the caption read “Queens. Both are renewed for Season 13.”

The supporter taunted viewers with this short line, “Wooooo… Deal with it b***hes.”

Although Erika didn’t write the content, her reshare seems to confirm the news and her and Lisa’s return.

Some viewers have been calling for Lisa to be fired from the show and they didn’t react well to the news.

RHOBH viewers threaten to stop watching the show

Fans of the show didn’t hold their tongue and many commented and said that they would stop watching the show if Lisa and Erika came back for another season.

One viewer wrote, “when do we petition?”

Another commenter wrote, “I will skip this upcoming season. Not that my view matters.”

During the last reunion, Andy Cohen addressed Lisa’s problematic behavior and told her that she was a disaster on social media. She replied that she got a dopamine high every time she gets a reaction from fans.

Viewers really went after her when she referenced Paris Hilton’s trauma to go after her mother Kathy Hilton. Lisa threw the bullying claims back at Kathy for saying she was “the biggest bully in Hollywood, and everyone knows it.”

RHOBH alum Denise Richards spoke about Lisa’s antics and so did Camille Grammer and Yolanda Hadid. Current housewives Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais even said they were over Lisa’s outrageous behavior.

RHOBH fans called out Erika Jayne

Last season, RHOBH fans were also disappointed in Erika for cussing at Garcelle’s 14-year-old son. The incident later resulted in bots cyber-attacking the teenager.

Bravo had to issue a statement and Housewives from other franchises, like RHONJ star Teresa Giudice, also got involved. The investigation is still open as to who paid for these bots.

Erika was also mixing her antidepressants with alcohol and was out of control last season. Lisa seemed to give her a pass most of the time, and to many that was problematic.

RHOBH alum Denise Richards says Lisa Rinna plays dirty

Lisa said that she acted out last season because she was grieving her mother. Denise asked what was going on before Lisa’s mother’s passing, meaning that Lisa had always acted like this. She said that Lisa always played dirty.

One fan said that maybe someone should come back to the show and challenge Lisa. She wrote, “If they are going to bring Rinna back, they better bring a big hitter to take her down… I’m thinking Brandi and LVP, or Denise!”

That would be interesting, as Lisa said this week at the People’s Choice Awards that the one person she never wants to see back on the show is Lisa Vanderpump.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is on hiatus and will return next year to Bravo.