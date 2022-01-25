Rodney Mathews wishes Andrew Spencer a happy birthday and says they’re ‘the same person’

Rodney Mathews calls Andrew Spencer his “brother from another mother.” Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette Season 17 introduced Bachelor Nation to fan-favorite Andrew Spencer and The Bachelorette Season 18 introduced fan-favorite Rodney Mathews.

Both Rodney and Andrew were known for their positive spirit, big smiles, and undeniable charm, and both had Bachelor Nation rooting for them to become the next Bachelor.

With so many similarities between Rodney and Andrew, it’s no surprise that the two became instant friends.

The brotherly bond the two have built was on display in Rodney’s recent post wishing Andrew a happy birthday.

Rodney Mathews calls Andrew Spencer his ‘brother’

Andrew Spencer recently celebrated his birthday and he spent it with familiar faces from The Bachelorette Season 17 cast.

Some of the men that got together for Andrews’s birthday festivities included Justin Glaze, Tre Cooper, Greg Grippo, and Mike Planeta who all competed for Katie Thurston on The Bachelorette Season 17.

While Rodney didn’t make an appearance during the birthday activities, he did take to his IG stories to wish Andrew a happy birthday and gush over their similarities.

Rodney shared a photo of Andrew smiling in an arena and wrote above the photo, “I’ve known this man for less than 2 weeks and can already tell we’re the same person” with a laughing emoji.

Rodney continued with text beneath the photo, writing, “Happy birthday to my brother from another mother and from another season” with a power fist emoji.

Pic credit: @rodneymathews02/Instagram

Rodney isn’t the only one to suggest he and Andrew are the same person.

During Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, Andrew tweeted out about Rodney and suggested that he and Rodney were pretty similar. Many fans agreed with that sentiment.

It seems now that Rodney and Andrew have met, they both agree that they are “the same person” and perhaps their bromance will only grow stronger from here.

Bachelor Nation wants Rodney Mathews or Andrew Spencer to be the next Bachelor

Bachelor Nation was very disappointed when it was announced that Clayton Echard would be the next Bachelor, and a lot of that had to do with viewers strongly preferring to see Rodney Mathews or Andrew Spencer take on the leading role instead.

While Andrew has claimed to not want the role of Bachelor in the past, his cousin Clay Harbor suggested that Andrew came very close to returning to the franchise as the Bachelor before producers eventually chose Clayton.

It’s not too late for Andrew or Rodney to become the Bachelor in the future, so time will tell if we see them return to the franchise in that way.

Who would you like to see be the next star of The Bachelor? Rodney or Andrew?

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.