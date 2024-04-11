Robyn Dixon claps back at RHOP critics as she gets dragged on social media

Part 2 of The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion aired on Sunday and Robyn Dixon is getting dragged for her audacity.

As usual, her husband Juan Dixon skipped the reunion and left Robyn alone to answer questions about his cheating allegations.

While Robyn didn’t have much of an answer for Juan’s behavior she had a lot of questions for Candiace Dillard’s husband, Chris Bassett.

In 2023 a woman claimed she had an affair with Chris then later admitted she lied about the whole thing.

When Chris took the stage to support his wife Robyn demanded more answers from him than she did for her husband.

RHOP fans dragged the mom of two on social media for being more invested in her castmates’ marriage than in her affairs.

However, Robyn is not letting the critics have the last word and when they took to the comments to call her out, she had no problem clapping back.

Robyn Dixon tells RHOP viewers ‘I’ll say what I want’

After watching the first two of the three-part reunion it’s clear why Robyn was fired from the show – although she hasn’t confirmed or denied those claims.

However, she has no problem responding to comments about her behavior at the reunion.

“I was shocked when Robyn had the audacity to question Candice’s husband about rumors whilst her man was missing from the reunion. Like for real?😂😂😂😂😂😂,” wrote an Instagram commenter.

Robyn responded to the message, telling the critic, “I’ll say what I want to the man that went on multiple podcasts speaking on my job and calling for me to be fired.”

Robyn responds to a fan. Pic credit: @robyndixon10/Instagram

Robyn Dixon is getting dragged by RHOP fans

Meanwhile, Instagram isn’t the only platform where Robyn is getting dragged for her behavior, there’s a lot of conversion on X as well.

“Robyn got heat for every husband but her own #RHOP,” wrote one commenter.

Robyn got heat for every husband but her own #RHOP pic.twitter.com/sXU2CKdiso — rosechocglam (@rosechocglam) April 5, 2024

“That lady literally said she made up everything about Chris and Robyn is still questioning it but believed Juan physically paid for a hotel room that he didn’t step inside? #RHOP,” added someone else.

That lady literally said she made up everything about Chris and Robyn is still questioning it but believed Juan physically paid for a hotel room that he didn’t step inside? #RHOP pic.twitter.com/1PGIZ3EvzI — Elle "wish a bitch" Woods (@aldendelena) April 4, 2024

“I know that’s not Robyn ‘Juan deletes his phone daily because it gets cluttered’ Dixon questioning another woman’s husband? This can’t be real, right?#RHOPReunion #RHOP,” a viewer stated.

I know that’s not Robyn “Juan deletes his phone daily because it gets cluttered” Dixon questioning another woman’s husband? This can’t be real, right? #RHOPReunion #RHOP pic.twitter.com/kMzN41RsKX — Jumata Emill (@brownboywriting) April 8, 2024

A commenter also threw major shade at Robyn by posting a GIF of someone speeding off in a car, writing, “Juan on his way to the hotel to pay his mistress hotel tab while Robyn at the reunion ALONE.”

Juan on his way to the hotel to pay his mistress hotel tab while Robyn at the reunion ALONE:#RHOP #RHOPReunion

pic.twitter.com/XPSq8Pe180 — 𝚁𝙸𝙸𝚅𝙴𝚁𝙳𝙰𝙽𝙲𝙴 𝚁𝙸𝙲𝙰𝙽 (@EverGREENE_) April 4, 2024

Was Robyn justified in questioning Chris at the reunion? Sound off in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.