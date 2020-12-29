Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
RHOP viewers throw shade at Robyn Dixon’s engagement, claim Juan will never marry her


RHOP fans are throwing shade at Robyn Dixon and claiming Juan won't marry her despite proposal
Viewers claim Juan and Robyn won’t get married. Pic credit: Bravo

After five seasons of being on The Real Housewives of Potomac, Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon are finally engaged.

But it seems fans just won’t let the RHOP star celebrate her happy moment.

Many RHOP viewers are claiming that despite the proposal, the couple will not actually walk down the aisle.

Juan and Robyn have been through quite a lot over the years and season after season, she’s been asked about when they will remarry.

Finally, in Season 5 the former basketball player proposed to his ex-wife during the show’s finale.

This was certainly a happy moment for the RHOP star, who recently showed off her ring at the Season 5 reunion.

But now the moment is being sullied by fans who are doubtful that she couple will actually tie the knot.

RHOP viewers throw shade at Robyn

After all their ups and downs, Robyn and Juan are finally ready to tie the knot again after a heart-warming proposal on RHOP.

But a few savage fans on social media aren’t buying it one bit.

After the RHOP reunion aired its final segment, some viewers took to Twitter to shade the couple and their upcoming wedding.

Twitter user doest think Juan will marry Robyn
Pic credit@atwash101/Twitter
Twitter user shades Robyn Dixon
Pic credit@SMEthatsme/Twitter
Fans says Juan won't marry Robyn
Pic credit@MsCOD16/Twitter

Will Juan and Robyn ever tie the knot?

Despite the naysayers, The Real Housewives of Potomac star has every intention of tying the knot with her longtime love.

Robyn previously dished about her wedding plans, telling fans that the COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on things

“Yes! The pandemic has totally ruined or plans,” admitted the mom-of-two. “Well, I don’t wanna say it ruined it; it has postponed our plans.”

The Potomac Housewife also shared the type of wedding she and Juan had initially envisioned.

“We wanted a destination wedding and we were gonna begin the planning when Juan’s basketball season was over in March, and we all know what happened in March,” said Robyn.

She also reiterated this sentiment during the finale of the RHOP reunion, telling host Andy Cohen that she would like a small destination wedding.

For now, the green-eyed beauty has not shared a date for when that will actually happen, but it may very well play out on future episodes of RHOP.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus on Bravo.

Alicea James
Follow me
Latest posts by Alicea James (see all)


