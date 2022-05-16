Robert Springs sends message of appreciation to 90 Day Fiance fans amid his son’s passing

Robert Springs shared a message with 90 Day Fiance fans about his appreciation during his and Anny Francisco’s grieving process. Pic credit: TLC

Robert Springs and his 90 Day Fiance wife Anny Francisco have been in mourning ever since the passing of their 7-month-old son Adriel on April 21st, 2022.

In a video that Robert shared, he thanked the 90 Day community for their “love and support” and let fans know that he appreciated it.

Robert had his and Anny’s daughter, Brenda Aaliyah, on his lap during the selfie video.

Anny came over on the K-1 visa during Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance, and she and Robert got married within the 90 Days. Since then, the couple became staples of the franchise and appeared on What Now?, Bares All, 90 Day Diaries, and Pillow Talk.

Robert Springs shared a heartfelt message to 90 Day Fiance fans

Robert and Anny have been grieving the loss of their baby son and have included the 90 Day universe in the process.

Most recently, Robert made a short selfie video where his daughter Brenda Aaliyah was sitting on his knee.

In the video message, Robert said, “Hey everybody, I just want to say thank you all for your love and support for me and my wife and my family in this crucial time in life. So I just want to say thank you and I appreciate you all. Thank you.”

Since announcing their loss, Robert and Anny have shared unseen pictures of baby Adriel with 90 Day Fiance fans and have opened up about the unimaginable situation.

Robert has five children from previous relationships. Only one of them, his son Bryson, lives with him and Anny. Since viewers saw them on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance, Robert and Anny had Brenda and Adriel.

Robert Springs and Anny Francisco slammed clickbait accounts

Both Robert and Anny made separate posts calling out 90 Day Fiance accounts on Instagram that have been promoting clickbait links in a way to monetize the news of their son’s death.

The actions of these Instagram accounts were condemned by the couple who felt morally wronged that people within the 90 Day community would be trying to profit from their loss.

Aside from the clickbait, the general response by the 90 Day universe to Robert and Anny’s tragedy has been strong with fans and their fellow cast alike offering an outpouring of support.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.