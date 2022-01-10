Robert Mills teases a shocking end to upcoming episode of The Bachelor

Jesse Palmer will be caught off guard by the final shot of The Bachelor’s next episode. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor Season 26 has officially begun and it seems this season is wasting no time stirring up drama and surprises.

Recently, ABC’s Executive Vice President of Unscripted and Alternative entertainment, Robert Mills hyped up the second episode of the season and teased all that’s in store.

Robert Mills calls upcoming episode ‘insane’

Working closely with The Bachelor franchise, Robert Mills often shares his insider perspective on the show.

Mills’ recent statement suggests The Bachelor viewers are in for an exciting episode with an ending that seemingly leaves host Jesse Palmer speechless.

Robert Mills took to Twitter to promote The Bachelor writing, “Tonight’s episode of #TheBachelor is so insane. Every date has incredible drama, high comedy, and the last shot has Jessie Palmer so confused he’s not sure what to do.”

Along with the tweet, a photo of Jesse Palmer with a perplexed expression was included.

Pic credit: @Millsy11374/Twitter

It seems while many The Bachelor viewers find Clayton Echard to be an underwhelming lead, the season will still be jam-packed with drama and surprises from the women.

Cassidy Timbrooks teased as the next villain of The Bachelor

Based on the previews for the upcoming episode, actress Hilary Duff will make a guest appearance during Clayton’s group date and the women are all excited to meet the Lizzie McGuire actress.

The previews also suggest that contestant Cassidy Timbrooks, who playfully deemed herself the “Kmart Cassie Randolph” could be the next villain within The Bachelor franchise.

Cassidy appears to make a bad impression with the women in the house when she makes out with Clayton and takes time away from the other women. She also seems to be unapologetic when the women take issue with her.

On top of Cassidy taking up Clayton’s time, the previews reveal that Cassidy had been texting and FaceTiming with a man just moments before meeting Clayton. As this news spreads to Clayton, it clearly seems to spark up a lot of drama in the house.

While Robert Mills didn’t specify who exactly will provide all the drama, comedy, and shock in the upcoming episode it seems fair to say Cassidy’s “villainous” behavior will play a large role in what makes this episode so “insane.”

Tune in tonight to see what or who will make Jesse Palmer so shocked and confused at the end of the episode.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.