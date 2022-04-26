Riley Christian catches Bachelor Nation’s eye in suave suit

Riley Christian gets dapper in his latest post. Pic credit: ABC

Riley Christian often turns heads on social media with shirtless photos that show off his toned muscles and chiseled abs.

However, Riley recently caught attention while covered up in a dapper suit.

Fans and Bachelor Nation stars reacted to Riley’s handsome photos with praise.

Riley Christian poses in a sharp suit and tie

Riley Christian took a break from the impressive workout posts and shirtless pics to show off his business style.

In the set of three photos, Riley posed outside in a tailored dark blazer and pants, with a classic belt and tie and a patterned collared shirt.

Riley accessorized the look with a watch and bracelet as he struck different poses that showed his suit and facial features from various flattering angles.

Riley captioned the post, “Meet me out back,” with a door emoji.

Bachelor Nation stars react to Riley’s suit photoshoot

Riley’s post had fans and members of The Bachelor franchise flocking to the comments.

Olumide Onajide, who debuted on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette and became a consistent workout buddy to Riley, left a comment.

Olu complimented Riley, writing, “My Brotha means business” with a 100 emoji and a fire emoji.

Blake Monar, who appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 with Riley, teased Riley in the comments while referring to Riley’s profession.

Blake wrote, “If I ever get in trouble will you represent me? But could you also not wear the pearl bracelet to court?”

Riley defended the bracelet he wore with his suit, tagging Blake and humorously replying, “I got you but the pearls and I come as a package deal lol.”

Other comments included fire emojis, heart eyes, and praise for Riley’s dapper look.

Pic credit: @rileydchristian

Riley Christian went shirtless on The Bachelor Live on Stage tour

Riley has proven to look great; both covered up in a suit and completely shirtless.

Recently, Riley made a special appearance on The Bachelor Live on Stage tour in Dallas, showing off his abs.

Bachelor Nations’ Ivan Hall was the lead of the show, and, during a segment, Ivan pretended to unbutton his shirt for the ladies, only for Riley to step out on the stage wearing nothing but a pair of pants.

Riley’s ripped muscles were on full display to the audience’s delight, who applauded Riley’s cameo.

Riley has expressed excitement for new beginnings, and he continues to reach new heights both physically and professionally.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.