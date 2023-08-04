RHUGT Ex-Wives Club season delayed as RHONY OG’s take priority

There’s been a change of plans when it comes to the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip franchise.

The spinoff featuring fan favorites from various Real Housewives instantly became a hit back in 2021.

Three seasons of the Peacock original have aired, with fans anxiously waiting for Season 4, which would be another one dedicated to former Real Housewives, like Season 2 of the spinoff.

However, Peacock has switched things up in a move, with some believing it’s all about the scandal plaguing RHUGT Season 4 Ex-Wives Club.

The streaming service will now air The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy before RHUGT Ex-Wives Club.

Yep, the RHONY OGs will be back together on the small screen very soon.

When will The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy premiere?

Peacock announced this week that the RHONY OGs will drop in December.

“We’re in a New York state of mind 🍎 As a thank you to the fans for all of the support for #RHONY and #CrappieLake, the next season of #RHUGT will be RHONY LEGACY coming this December on Peacock! And then we’ll see you in Morocco in 2024 🐫,” was the caption on the post.

The picture featured the cast, which brings Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Kristen Taekman together again. They jet off on a trip filled with luxury and drama back to St. Barts.

RHUGT: RHONY Legacy filmed in June, with Kelly sharing a fun Tik Tok video of the ladies having a great time.

Peacock said the reason for the RHUGT switch-up was due to the new RHONY reboot and the success of Luann and Sonja’s show, Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.

However, we can’t help but wonder if the drama surrounding Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo was the real reason that RHUGT Ex-Wives Club was pushed back to 2024.

Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo scandal plagues RHUGT Ex-Wives Club

In January, news broke that RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville had acted inappropriately with The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Caroline Manzo while filming in Morocco.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Brandi allegedly kissed Caroline many times in a bathroom without Caroline’s consent. The incident led to Caroline and Brandi leaving before filming wrapped.

Brandi has maintained her innocence, claiming it was a setup, while Caroline stands by her accusations insisting all will be revealed on the show.

There’s a very good chance Peacock wasn’t ready to deal with whatever goes down in Morocco, so they pushed it back to give fans a more fun drama-filled show with the RHONY OGs.

At this point, it’s unclear just how fans will have to wait to see who’s telling the truth, Caroline or Brandi.

Vicki Gunvalson, Gretchen Rossi, Alex McCord, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, and Camille Grammer also join Brandi and Caroline for RHUGT Ex-Wives Club.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy premieres in December on Peacock.