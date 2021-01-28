RHOSLC: Whitney Rose explains why Heather Gay is afraid to lose castmate Jen Shah as a friend

Whitney Rose reveals why Heather Gay is so invested in her friendship with Jen Shah. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Whitney Rose weighs in on why Jen Shah’s friendship means so much to Heather Gay.

Whitney appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter after the last back-to-back night of RHOC and RHOSLC.

During RHOSLC, viewers watched Jen and Heather turn on each other after years of friendship. After Jen’s volatile behavior toward Heather, fans want to know why Heather still wants to be friends with Jen.

Heather has even admitted that she is afraid of Jen.

WWHL host Andy Cohen reads a fan question that asks Whitney why Heather is so afraid to lose her friendship with Jen.

“Because Heather’s invested a lot of time, energy and emotion into Jen and that’s the type of friend that Heather is,” Whitney responds. “She’s loyal and she gives it her all.”

Whitney then weighs in on her own friendship with Heather. Viewers have noticed throughout the course of the season, Whitney and Heather have continuously taken each other’s side– further angering Jen.

“I think that Heather and I naturally have each other’s back because we are blood. But if one of us is in the wrong, we’re not going to fall on the sword for each other,” Whitney explains. We’re gonna hold each other accountable because that’s what good friends and family do.”

Jen and Heather’s Las Vegas fight

While Heather was hoping to have fun with Jen and repair their friendship in Las Vegas, quite the opposite happened.

Their first contentious moment happened not long after they landed in Vegas. Jen took Heather shopping.

At first, the shopping trip seemed like a peace offering, but Jen used the opportunity to lace into Whitney after believing that Whitney lied to her about Meredith and Lisa being afraid of her and ruined her husband’s surprise party.

Jen went as far as saying she would’ve buried Whitney at the lake by her house if Heather hadn’t backed her up. Jen warned Heather that she better be right about her claims that Whitney didn’t lie.

Meanwhile, Whitney thought all was good between her and Jen because she apologized.

Tensions escalated when Jen met up with Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow for dinner. Jen blew up at them after they told her they accepted Whitney’s apology.

By the time Heather and Whitney arrived, Jen was fuming. Jen cursed out Whitney and after Heather told her to stop, she went off on Heather and even ended up hitting her.

Regardless, Heather doesn’t want to turn her back on Jen and lose their friendship.

Heather and Jen don’t trust each other

Following the explosive dinner, Whitney brought them all to a hypnotist.

The hypnotist, possibly regrettably, offered to help them work through their drama. After a lengthy group discussion, she offered up a game that revealed who trusts whom.

When she asked who doesn’t trust Jen, all of the women, including Heather, raised their hands.

The only one Jen raised her hand for not trusting is Heather.

While Heather wants to salvage their friendship, it appears they have a long way to go.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 1 finale airs Wednesday, February 3 at 10/9c on Bravo.