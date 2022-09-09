RHOSLC star Heather Gay teases Below Deck Adventure appearance

Heather will be a guest on Season 1 of the latest Below Deck spin-off. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay has teased her upcoming Below Deck Adventure appearance.

Below Deck Adventure puts a twist on the hit-yachting franchise by filming in the cold waters of Norway, as opposed to warmer climates.

This week details about the newest Below Deck spin-off broke, revealing there will be another Bravo crossover on the show.

Its Real Housewives meets Below Deck as Heather and Angie Harrington will appear as charter guests with a group of friends on Below Deck Adventure.

They are featured in the trailer, with Heather spouting off some hilarious one-liners.

After news broke of her crossover event, Heather took to Instagram to tease her next reality television stint.

RHSLC star Heather Gay teases Below Deck Adventure appearance

The blonde beauty used a video to tease her time in Norway. Heather gave a glimpse of the various excursions the group went on, her reading on the yacht, and some cold water adventures too.

There were views of the yacht, beautiful Norway, and Heather’s yacht style. A good time was had by all as the video was filled with smiles and laughter.

The footage was set to the song Slipping Through My Fingers by Ethan Hodges.

“All the feels! Norway has my heart ♥️ Celebrating the best kind of friendships on @bravotv and Below Deck Adventure starting November 1st 🛥🇳🇴 #RHOSLC #BelowDeck #belowdeckadventure #heathergay #norway #angieharrington #yachtlife #feelingyachty,” was the caption Heather wrote on the Instagram post.

The comments section of Heather’s post had a few familiar faces gushing over her teaser. Heather’s RHSLC costars, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah, were excited to see their pal on the show.

Candiace Dillard Bassett from The Real Housewives of Potomac also showed her happiness for Heather.

Pic credit: @heathergay/Instagram

News of Heather’s Below Deck Adventure appearances comes hot on the heels of the announcement that The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 will premiere on Wednesday, September 28 at 9/8c on Bravo.

How many Real Housewives have appeared on Below Deck?

Heather is the latest star from the Real Housewives franchise to make a crossover to one of the Below Deck shows.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alums Cynthia Bailey and Claudia Jordan were first to appear on the yachting franchise during Season 3 of Below Deck. Their charter stands out not just because of them but also because the weather was so bad the group was stuck on the dock the entire time.

Kary Brittingham from The Real Housewives of Dallas was part of a charter group on Below Deck Med Season 2. She was a friend of primary guest Jason Ziegler, who Below Deck Mediterranean fans know kissed then chief stew, Hannah Ferrier.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexis Bellino was a guest on Season 7 of Below Deck to celebrate her divorce from Jim Bellino. Alexis’ excessive PDA with her boyfriend Andy Bohn had former chief stew Kate Chastain making a slew of her iconic one-liners.

Below Deck Adventure premieres on Tuesday, November 1 at 9/8c.