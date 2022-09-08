Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbach and RHOA alum Phaedra Parks team up for charity

It’s a Bravo crossover for a good cause thanks to Captain Lee and Phaedra. Pic credit: Bravo and Peacock

Below Deck star, Captain Lee Rosbach and The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks have teamed up for charity.

Captain Lee has become known for giving back just as much as he is for being the Below Deck stud of the sea.

The humble captain wasn’t born with a silver spoon in his mouth. In fact, Captain Lee didn’t grow up with very much money at all.

While times have certainly changed for Captain Lee regarding money, that doesn’t mean he’s forgotten his childhood days.

Last week the captain joined billionaire Patrick Carroll to hand out over $100,000 worth of children’s shoes to kids in need at the “Kicks for Kids” charity event.

The favorite captain wasn’t the only Bravolebrity on there to lend a helping hand, either.

Captain Lee Rosbach and RHOA alum Phaedra Parks team up for charity

According to Page Six, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks was there to pass out shoes to kids that needed them.

Phaedra brought along her two sons Ayden age 12, and Dylan, age 9, to help out too. The former reality television star revealed to the news outlet it was an “amazing experience” to have her sons helping out at the Boys and Girls Club event.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As for Captain Lee, the experience gave him time to reflect on his past as he understood just how much the shoes meant to the children.

“As a kid growing up poor with holes in my shoes, I know the meaning that a new pair of sneakers can have for someone, whether they want to participate in sports or even just to fit in,” the captain revealed to Page Six.

Once Captain Lee heard what Patrick was giving out the shoes, he knew he had to be there to lend a hand. He also expressed the joy he felt seeing the looks on the kids’ faces when they were given the brand new, never-before-worn pair of shoes.

Below Deck star Captain Lee starts charity to honor late son Joshua

Last year, Captain Lee revealed that he was in the process of opening a rehab facility on a barge in honor of his son Joshua. As Below Deck fans know, Joshua died of an opioid overdose in July 2020 after a two-decades-long drug battle.

The captain hasn’t spoken out much about the charity since last winter after he took on Congress for stricter drug laws. Captain Lee has been vocal on and off the show about wanting to help prevent other families from going through what his family did losing Joshua.

There’s no question that Captain Lee Rosbach has a big heart. The captain is all about giving back, and last week he got to help kids in need get new shoes.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.