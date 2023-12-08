RHOSLC newbie Monica Garcia releases her mugshot ahead of the Season 4 reunion

Monica Garcia is playing chess and just called checkmate on her castmates.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City newbie is getting a lot of applause on social media after she opted to release her mugshot.

This comes after the recently filmed Season 4 reunion, where her past was seemingly brought up.

However, Monica opted to expose herself and dropped the mugshot before it came to light when the reunion aired.

Only a few episodes are left to play out before the season ends, and the newbie has been at the center of the drama since joining the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

She’s had issues with Angie Katsanevas, and Lisa Barlow, and a feud is brewing between her and Heather Gay.

Monsters and Critics recently reported that Heather and Monica are in a legal war that will play out on the show very soon.

RHOSLC newbie Monica Garcia releases her mugshot and ‘exposes’ herself

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star posted a photo of her reunion outfit, but an image in the slide caught our attention — Monica’s mugshot.

The first two images showed her stunning green reunion look, but the third image was from the day of her arrest.

The 39-year-old shared the backstory in the lengthy caption saying, “I was arrested for a $100 traffic violation that resulted in a warrant for my arrest.”

Based on her comments, her run-in with the law was likely brought up at the reunion, so she decided to share the news before her castmates did.

“I’ve really been thinking about how to drop this s**t and truly, there is no better way than to do it with my reunion look😈💚,” said Monica. “People are hella bent on “exposing” me, but baby, I STAY exposing MYSELF.”

The new Bravo Housewife also made it known that there is, “Not a person out there that can take my past and try to break me with it. I’ll own it all.”

RHOSLC fans applaud Monica Garcia as ‘iconic’ after she comes clean

After Monica came clean about her past on Instagram, people took to the comments to applaud her epic move.

“Dropping your own mug shot 💀 iconic,” wrote one commenter.

“Truly, you are Housewives material in a way that cannot be coached or taught and I’m here for it,” said someone else.

One viewer told her, “See this is why I love you. You are unapologetically you! You keep it real! Keep being you and bringing the heat that SLC needs 💕💕💕💕.”

Fans show support. Pic credit: @monicanikigarcia/Instagram

One RHOSLC viewer told Monica, “😍😍😍 This is why you are QUEEN! You OWN you. Period 👏❤️.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.