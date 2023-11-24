Andy Cohen teases RHOSLC reunion after recent filming and check out the surprising seating chart

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is winding down to the end of the season, and the cast recently gathered to film the Season 4 reunion.

Host Andy Cohen teased some bits and pieces from what he called a “killer” reunion, although it ran longer than expected.

A lot has been going down in Utah among the women, especially with newbie Monica Garcia stirring things up.

The outspoken newbie has gone head-to-head with Lisa Barlow, and their feud was undoubtedly discussed when they gathered to hash out the season.

We’ve also seen the tumultuous family dynamic between Monica and her mom, which has not only been playing out on the show but has also spilled onto social media.

However, the drama involving Monica is far from over because the ex-communicated Mormon is about to take on Heather Gay.

Monsters and Critics reported that the two castmates are in the midst of a legal war.

Heather’s medical spa, Beauty Lab, sued the 40-year-old for not paying for her cosmetic injections. However, Monica countersued and accused the company of botching her lips and nose. We’ll see how that shocking lawsuit comes into play in the coming weeks.

Andy Cohen teases a ‘killer’ RHOSLC reunion

The women gathered to reflect and hash out everything that happened in Season 4, and they had Andy Cohen exhausted by the end.

He shared a video from the set, and we spotted a pirate-themed/shipwrecked backdrop–which might be an ode to their upcoming cast trip to the Caribbean.

“We just wrapped, daddy needs a drink, two drinks,” said Andy in the clip.

“I am very late to my dinner reservation with my parents, but that’s okay, you know why? This was a killer reunion!” he added.

The Season 4 reunion seating chart surprises viewers

Bravo released the reunion seating chart, and newbie Monica snagged the first seat beside Andy Cohen, which is unprecedented for a newbie.

On the opposite side of Andy was Heather Gay, which means the two women were being positioned to face off.

Nothing else about the seating chart was worth mentioning — except we noticed Mary Cosby at the end of the couch, which means she showed up for the reunion, and that’s another shocker.

Meanwhile, as for what’s left to come in Season 4, the women are gearing up for their first cast trip out of the country, and it’s bound to be rocky.

The ladies are headed to Bermuda, and based on the tumultuous scene that played out in the latest episode, Monica might be on that beautiful island all by herself.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.