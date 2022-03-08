RHOSLC: Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow throwback photo has viewers asking ‘how many faces does Meredith have?’

Meredith Marks looks different than she did in throwback photo. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow were friends well before joining the show.

Things aren’t exactly in the best place with these two now, but a throwback photo of the women shows just how much has changed over the years.

Lisa’s looks remained virtually unchanged, while Meredith got plenty of attention from RHOSLC viewers.

Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow throwback photo has RHOSLC viewers talking

Popular Instagram page Bravo By Betches shared a throwback photo of Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow posing together. It’s a photo of a photo, so it is a few years old at the very least.

It was shared asking followers which team they were on given the fallout before the former best friends. Their friendship is rocky at best, and as The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion plays out, the women remain at odds.

Immediately, RHOSLC viewers began to weigh in on how different Meredith Marks looks.

A follower wrote, “How many faces does Meredith have?”

Another replied, “depends on the filter.”

One more chimed in with, “was thinking the same! She looks diff every time.”

Pic credit: @bravobybetches/Instagram

This isn’t the first time Meredith Marks has been accused of looking different. Earlier this year, she was accused of trying to “morph into Khloe K” by some of her followers.

Where do Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks stand today?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently airing the Season 2 reunion and allegedly already filming Season 3.

As the second part of the reunion was airing, Lisa Barlow was busy providing receipts on social media about Cameron Williams. This led to Meredith Marks calling Lisa out, which led to some backlash from RHOSLC viewers.

After Lisa’s hot mic moment, where she called Meredith a “w***e” and accused her of sleeping around in New York, things changed between the women. When the reunion was taped, it was raw for Meredith, who had only heard the rant two days before.

Lisa Barlow attempted to apologize to Meredith Marks while the cameras were down, but she didn’t want to hear it. Lisa blamed her rage and venom-filled rant on hearing that Meredith talked negatively about her house.

Whether these women will make up remains to be seen, especially after all that’s come out.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.