Meredith Marks threatens to expose Lisa Barlow if she doesn’t issue a retraction, RHOSLC viewers hit back

Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow’s 10-year friendship appears to be over, following the filming of Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

As part two of the RHOSLC reunion aired, Lisa took to Twitter to back up her claims about Cameron Williams being a part of the board for Utah Foster Care. That was debated during a conversation the women had regarding Cameron’s connection to Mary Cosby and his appearance on the show.

To prove Lisa was wrong, Meredith quoted Lisa’s tweet and called her out, writing, “Lisa I have the original version of this before you got it changed after you were caught in your lies. I will post it later if yiu don’t care to retract. It was all over twitter already and everyone has seen it #rhoslc”

RHOSLC viewers call out Meredith Marks

After Meredith Marks reshared Lisa Barlow’s post on Twitter, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City viewers came to give her a reality check.

They seemed to be focused on the more important things happening in the world and called out the RHOSLC star for continuing to talk about Cameron Williams after his passing.

One RHOSLC viewer wrote, “Meredith you are above this. This isn’t just ‘trashing Lisa’ it’s using this deceased man in the crossfire. It’s enough on every side and someone needs to end it.”

Another said, “What’s the point of continuing to dredge this man’s name up? Let him Rest In Peace and redirect your drama elsewhere, babe.”

And one more chimed in, saying, “I wish you put this much energy into the real instigators of the cast (Heather and Whitney). They are playing everyone.”

Pic credit: @MeredithMarks0/Twitter

Where do Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow stand now?

After an immense amount of damage done to their friendship, Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow don’t seem to be moving forward.

Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently filming, and both women are allegedly a part of the cast.

The third part of the RHOSLC reunion is yet to air. There are still issues that need to be worked out, especially after Lisa went on a very heated tirade against Meredith, calling her a wh**e when she was having a fit with her mic on.

Lisa attempted to talk to Meredith about it while the cameras for the reunion weren’t rolling, revealing she said all of that because she was upset she heard Meredith trashed her house.

It looks like Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow may never be the same after joining The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.