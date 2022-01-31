RHOSLC: Meredith Marks claps back at Lisa Barlow’s nasty comments during ‘hot mic’ moment in latest episode

Meredith Marks claps back at Lisa Barlow. Pic credit: Bravo

If you watched the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, then you know why Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks’s 10-year friendship might have just come to an end. Meredith recently responded to the crude accusations made by her costar and said she didn’t know Lisa had that “level of hate” for her.

During a heated scene last night, Lisa made some nasty comments about Meredith and accused her of sleeping with “half of New York.” She also called her friend a “w**re” and mocked her for not owning a home.

The awkward moment took place after a heated moment during dinner, after which Lisa stormed off and went into another room. She made the comments behind closed doors but was still wearing her mic.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and gave her views on Lisa’s shocking comments.

Meredith was asked if she had any idea that Lisa harbored those feelings towards her before witnessing the moment on TV.

“I had certain clues like her blocking her stories from my husband and children [and] things that were said to me from other people,” the 49-year-old admitted. “But this level of hate is far beyond anything I could have ever imagined, and the lies that she spewed, it’s just like incomprehensible.”

Andy Cohen then asked Meredith where Lisa “got the idea” that she slept with “half of New York.”

“Maybe it’s projecting, I don’t really know,” responded Meredith. “Seth and I have been very honest. We’ve had moments where we’ve dated other people. We have not dated a lot of other people. I could not even have 10 boyfriends because I’ve never slept with 10 people in my life.”

During her stint on WWHL last night, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was also asked what she did to trigger that reaction from Lisa Barlow.

“It’s interesting. I’m trying to still decipher that,” responded Meredith. “When Lisa apologized to me later on, she told me that somebody told her that I said her house was ugly, and that’s why she felt that tirade was justified. I don’t really understand that. That seems quite vapid to me.”

Andy Cohen also pointed out that Meredith caught wind of Lisa’s hot mic comments before filming the reunion.

“I should point out, you [Meredith] saw this episode a day before we shot the reunion,” said Andy. “So just for all you watching at home, you will see basically a very raw reaction from you as you entered the reunion.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.