RHOSLC: Jen Shah allegedly owes her lawyer over $120k

The bad news just keeps coming for Jen Shah.

In January, the former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison for running a sprawling telemarketing scheme that predominantly targeted the elderly.

The Bravo alum was ordered to pay a whopping $6.5 million in restitution to the victims of the scheme, some of whom were swindled out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

To that end, as of last month, federal authorities were reportedly looking to seize some of Shah’s pricey bling, including a diamond-encrusted snowflake pendant necklace from Utah-based Baranof Jewelers.

Now, the former RHOSLC star’s attorney, Priya Chaudhry, is claiming Shah owes her more than $120,000 in unpaid expenses and fees.

In court documents filed on Thursday and obtained by Page Six, Chaudry claimed her client has failed to pay over $50,000 in outstanding legal fees plus an additional $74,422.95 in “other expenses.”

Jen Shah’s lawyer seeks to drop her as a client over unpaid fees

Thursday’s filing comes weeks after Chaudry first requested to drop the Bravo alum from her client list.

The attorney argued that Shah’s staggering six-figure debt had breached their agreed-upon contract.

In March 24 court documents also obtained by Page Six, Chaudry claimed that Shah and her husband, University of Utah football coach Sharrieff Shah, “repeatedly promised to pay these outstanding amounts, and the firm continued to provide services, relying on the written engagement with [Shah] and the promises of her husband.”

A New York judge has yet to rule on Chaudry’s request to withdraw from the former RHOSLC star’s high-profile case.

Jen Shah takes Bravo behind bars with ‘Real Housewives of Bryan’

Shah – whose sentence was reduced last month to five and a half years – is currently serving her time at FPC Bryan, the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, southeast Texas.

Last month, a rep for the star told People that Shah is “doing well” in prison and “remains committed towards making her victims whole.”

Earlier this week, Shah’s manager, Chris Giovanni, shared that the star has been working out daily and has lost around 15 pounds since starting her sentence almost two months ago.

The RHOSLC alum also has a new project: a Bravo-inspired prison play called The Real Housewives of Bryan.

According to Giovanni, the script will revolve around Shah and other real-life housewives incarcerated at FPC Bryan, but – in true Bravo fashion – with the personalities “cranked up to 11.”

The production is said to still be in its early stages, as Shah is reportedly taking some time to teach her new castmates how to read and write.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently on hiatus.