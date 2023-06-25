RHOP’s Monique Samuels jets out of the US amid news of her divorce from Chris Samuels after 10 years

The world is still reeling from the news that The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Monique Samuels has filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, Chris Samuels.

However, the mom of three is somewhere far away from the US, trying to get her mind centered as she gears up for the difficult journey ahead.

Monique has been getting bombarded with questions and comments about her divorce ever since the news hit the blogs, but she hasn’t said anything.

The 39-year-old is enjoying a meditation retreat and taking a break from social media.

She recently made a brief return to address the situation and shared that once she returns from vacation, she’ll have more to say.

In the meantime, Monique will continue to enjoy some namaste, sand between her toes, and lots of nature therapy.

PEOPLE received confirmation from the Montgomery County Family Court a few days ago that Monique filed to dissolve her marriage on April 14. However, she also filed a petition to have the documents sealed.

Monique shared a post on her Instagram page and wrote, “Imagine being in solitude in a whole different country on a meditation retreat. Only to be interrupted… It’s all good.”

I’ll speak with you all when I return, I promise ❤️😘🥰 Until then I’m going to enjoy this nature therapy and gather all the wooooo-sahhhs I know I’ll need. Logged on to share this with you,” she continued. “Logging off after it posts. Peace & blessings. I love you ❤️.”

Chris and Monique’s marital issues played out on Love & Marriage: DC

The last time Bravo viewers saw Monique on the show, things appeared fine between them as she and Chris put on a united front following a difficult season.

However, when the couple appeared on Love & Marriage: DC, it was a far different story. The OWN network spinoff centered around Chris and Monique and three other couples close to the pair, but it is evident that all was not well with the former Bravo stars.

Monique aired her many issues with Chris on the show and got tons of backlash from viewers for constantly berating him on TV.

After the show spotlighted their rocky marriage, Monique and Chris shockingly decided to exit the show.

In 2022 rumors emerged that the couple was separating, but they denied those claims.

That was back in October, and now months later, Monique has officially filed for divorce from the former NFL player.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus on Bravo.