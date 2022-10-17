RHOP alum Monique Samuels and husband split

Monique Samuels and husband, Chris, have separated after ten years of marriage. Pic credit: @mrsmoniquesamuels/Instagram

Monique Samuels, former star of The Real Housewives of Potomac, and her husband, former NFL star Chris Samuels, are splitting up. They have been married for ten years, and have three children together.

The couple was part of the Housewives franchise for four seasons, and fans loved Monique and her strong personality. Viewers also loved how strong her relationship with Chris was, and they appeared to have an aspirational marriage.

Along with starring on RHOP, Monique and Chris also starred in Love & Marriage: D.C. this past season, which airs on the OWN Network. The show displayed a different side to the Samuels’ marriage that Bravo fans were surprised by.

Monique admitted that when she and Chris started Love & Marriage: D.C., they were on the verge of breaking up. Fans of the OWN show saw how the couple continued to work on their marriage throughout the season.

Just this weekend, current Potomac Housewife Ashley Darby was asked about her friendship with Monique, and she admitted that Monique was going through some “personal things” but had just met for lunch last week.

Monique left RHOP after Season Five on the heels of an epic physical fight with costar Candiace Dillard-Bassett.

RHOP: Monique and Chris Samuels battled the rumor mill while on Bravo

Monique and Chris share three children that were featured on the show: Christopher, 9, Milani, 7, and Chase, 3. Monique was pregnant with Chase while on the show and talked openly about past miscarriages she had experienced before.

But after the wonderful birth of her son, rumors began to circulate that Chris was not the father of Chase and that Monique had been having an affair with her personal trainer. Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard-Bassett, and Charrisse Jackson-Jordan were all accused of starting and spreading the rumor.

Although Monique and Chris vehemently denied the rumor, the allegations still left a public stain on their marriage. Thankfully, Chase is the spitting image of his athlete father.

Monique Samuels has no desire to work with Bravo in the future

In August, Monique revealed that she was offered a spot on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, but turned it down.

The third installment of the Peacock series was filmed over the summer for two weeks in Thailand. The show included Salt Lake City’s Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Miami’s Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton, Atlanta alum Porsha Williams, and former New York City Housewife Leah McSweeney.

Monique admitted that she didn’t want to do a show where she was “expected to bicker and argue with a bunch of women.”

She added, “I’ve never watched any of the ‘Girls Trip’ shows that they do. All I knew was at that time when Andy asked me, I just had no desire to be back on that network.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.